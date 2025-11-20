Beats Solo 4 - Wireless Headphones 35% OFF!
Microsoft's Elite Surface Pro 11 with 32GB RAM and a 1TB SSD scores an incredible $700 discount

Now this is what I call a Black Friday deal for the ages!

Microsoft Surface Pro 11
Do you have $700 to spend on a new tablet this holiday season? Well, what if I told you one of the best iPad Pro alternatives on the market right now is available at a $700 discount?

As insane as it may sound, Amazon is indeed slashing the full regular price of something like Apple's M3-powered iPad Air 11 with 256GB storage off the $2,099.99 list price of the Surface Pro 11 with a 12-core Snapdragon X Elite processor, 32GB RAM count, and a whole terabyte of speedy solid-state storage.

Microsoft Surface Pro

$701 off (33%)
11th Edition, Device Only, 1TB SSD, 32GB RAM, 12-Core Snapdragon X Elite Processor, 13-Inch OLED Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 with Copilot Support, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Platinum Color
Buy at Amazon


That obviously means this 13-inch Windows workhorse still costs significantly more than $700, as well as more than all the best Android tablets out there (in their entry-level configurations, at least), but the quality, raw power, productivity, and versatility you're looking at here are only rivaled by some of the greatest full-blown laptops around.

Unfortunately, this particular Black Friday 2025 deal doesn't cover a keyboard (or a stylus), and technically, this is not Microsoft's latest addition to the Surface Pro family either. But the 2024-released 13-incher on sale at Amazon for an undoubtedly limited time only is arguably better than this year's slim 12-inch model in more ways than one.

That Snapdragon X Elite chip, for instance, is incredibly hard to beat in today's tablet landscape (yes, even by the Apple M5 inside the newest iPad Pro generation), and the battery life is pretty great for such a sharp, smooth, and blazing fast device.

We're talking 14 hours of (official) endurance between charges in local video playback, and that's despite the 13-inch OLED touchscreen being really energy-hungry thanks to its 120Hz refresh rate support and 2880 x 1920 pixel resolution.

Amazon's outstanding new Black Friday offer, by the way, makes the Surface Pro (2024) variant that is typically the most expensive cheaper than a few humbler configurations with inferior RAM counts and less storage, which naturally highlights the massive appeal of this product even for folks who are not necessarily the biggest Microsoft or Windows fans. And yes, you're advised to hurry up and pull the trigger ASAP, as this particular Amazon Black Friday Week deal is unlikely to last a whole week due to your presumably very strong demand.

Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless