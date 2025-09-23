Hurry up and get this elite Surface Pro 11 model with a 512GB SSD while it's discounted by $600!

Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

This might be the greatest tablet you can buy right now for $899.99 with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty included.

Microsoft Surface Pro (11th Edition) in Sapphire
Are you looking to buy the absolute best tablet out there today and can't decide between Apple's latest 13-inch iPad Pro monster and Samsung's just-released 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra giant? Why don't you take a second to consider the Surface Pro 11th Edition as well?

This is actually not Microsoft's newest Windows-powered 2-in-1 tablet, but with a 13-inch display in tow and 10-core Snapdragon X Plus and 12-core X Elite configurations, it's better in a lot of key departments than the 2025-released Surface Pro 12-inch.

Microsoft Surface Pro

$899 99
$1499 99
$600 off (40%)
11th Edition, Device Only, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, 12-Core Snapdragon X Elite Processor, 13-Inch OLED Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 with Copilot Support, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Sapphire Color, Like New Condition, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
Buy at Woot

Microsoft Surface Pro

$300 off (20%)
11th Edition, Device Only, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, 12-Core Snapdragon X Elite Processor, 13-Inch OLED Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 with Copilot Support, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Platinum Color
Buy at Amazon

The Surface Pro 11 is not very old, mind you, having seen daylight a little over a year ago, and if you know when and where to look, you can find it at some incredibly hard-to-beat prices. For instance, a Snapdragon X Elite variant with 512 gigs of internal storage space and a super-high-quality OLED touchscreen is currently available for only $899.99 at Woot.

If that doesn't sound like a very low price to you, it might be because you're comparing this device with the wrong tablets from Microsoft's competition. We're talking about a product that normally costs no less than $1,499.99 here, which Amazon sells at a much humbler $300 discount at the time of this writing.

That's a deal you may need to settle for if you miss out on Woot's unprecedented new promotion, which is technically set to run for eight days, but could well expire way sooner than October 1. That's because there's only one "Sapphire" color option in stock in "like new" condition with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty included.

The Amazon-owned e-tailer can't have a lot of units available, and your demand could and should absolutely obliterate Woot's inventory soon. After all, $899.99 is a lower price than what Amazon currently charges for the most affordable Surface Pro 11 variant with a Snapdragon X Plus processor under the hood, a lower-quality LCD panel, and a 256GB SSD.

Apple's 13-inch iPad Pro (2024), meanwhile, starts at a whopping $1,299 with 256 gigs of storage space of its own, making this 512GB Surface Pro 11 model with full Windows 11 and Copilot+ capabilities feel like the bargain of a century.

