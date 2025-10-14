One of the greatest Microsoft Surface Pro 12 deals yet is back on for a (super) limited time
Microsoft's latest Windows-powered tablet is massively discounted again for just 24 hours with a bundled keyboard.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Hey, so you know how Best Buy gave you the opportunity for a few days last week to save a rare $150 on Microsoft's latest Surface device in a couple of different configurations? You don't?
You can definitely blame Amazon for eclipsing its arch-rival with about a thousand cool Prime Day deals on a thousand different products (but no 12-inch Surface Pro for some reason)... or you can take advantage of Best Buy's newest one-day-only offer on one of the greatest tablets out there today.
Yes, the retailer has quickly revived one of its top Techtober promotions, once again slashing 150 bucks off the $899.99 list price of a 2025 Surface Pro with 16GB RAM, 256 gigs of internal storage space, and a bundled keyboard.
While another version of Microsoft's 12-inch iPad Pro alternative was discounted by a heftier $200 for 24 hours a couple of months back, I'd argue that this new deal is even better than that. That's because I'm sure many of you like to use Windows-powered Surface Pros as full-blown laptop replacements rather than conventional tablets, which you can do right now after paying just $749.99.
With an 8-core Snapdragon X Plus processor inside, this 2025-released 2-in-1 computer is actually not as impressive as the Surface Pro (11th Edition) from last year in terms of raw power, shining instead with its portability and sleek design. Yes, the 12-incher is less than 8mm thick, tipping the scales at 686 grams (by itself) while somehow still promising to deliver up to 16 hours of battery life (in "local video playback" time).
The value proposition is further enhanced by those Copilot AI experiences you're all likely to find more and more convenient by the day, as well as not one but two handy USB-C ports, a powerful 2W stereo speaker system with Dolby Atmos technology, and last but certainly not least, a sharp PixelSense touchscreen with a resolution of 2196 x 1464 pixels.
Can you find a better tablet at 750 bucks right now? Maybe, but definitely not with a keyboard included as well. That goes for everything from the likes of Samsung's Galaxy Tab S11 (which I'm not sure is better than a 12-inch Surface Pro anyway) to the Apple M4-powered iPad Pro 11 and iPad Pro 13 (which are both costlier even without bundled keyboards).
Recommended Stories
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!
Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!
Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!
Follow us on Google News
14 Oct, 2025One of the greatest Microsoft Surface Pro 12 deals yet is back on for a (super) limited time
10 Oct, 2025Massive 30% discount goes live on the 16/512GB Surface Pro 11 with Snapdragon X Elite
06 Oct, 2025Microsoft's best Surface Pro is a 'Techtober' must-buy at an astonishing $550 discount right now
23 Sep, 2025Hurry up and get this elite Surface Pro 11 model with a 512GB SSD while it's discounted by $600!
11 Sep, 2025Amazon slashes the 16/512GB Surface Pro 11 by $381, making it way more tempting
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: