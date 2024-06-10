Messages via satellite coming on iOS 18 and these iPhones
WWDC 2024 is in full swing and Apple announces that satellite messaging is a thing with iOS 18.
The iPhone's newest operating system takes the well-known emergency SOS via satellite function to another level. Starting with iOS 18, owners of the following iPhone models will be able to enjoy Messages via satellite:
This means that once the above iPhones get the iOS 18 update (at a point this Fall), people will be able to send messages (while keeping them end-to-end encrypted).
Apple's original Emergency SOS via satellite feature allows users to contact emergency services even without cellular reception. Launched on November 15th, 2022, it initially rolled out in the US and Canada, expanding to several European countries by March 2023.
Users can report emergencies like vehicle issues, sickness, crime, being lost, or fires. The iPhone guides users to establish a satellite connection and sends emergency details, location, battery level, and medical info to responders. It also allows two-way messaging with emergency services and notifies emergency contacts. Apple uses a text compression algorithm for quicker message delivery and provides guidance on satellite availability if the connection is lost.
Of course, there's no reason not to expect the same Messages via satellite function to arrive on the upcoming iPhone 16 line.
