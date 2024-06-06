WWDC 2024: How to watch and what to expect





WWDC is Apple's annual developer conference where Cupertino lifts the veil on new software in the works for the new iPhones. WWDC 2024 is going to be introducing iOS 18 (which will debut with the new iPhone 16 models) and iPad OS 18, alongside other exciting software improvements.

WWDC 2024: How to watch?

June 10

10 am PT/ 1 pm ET







The conference is officially going to be held from June 10 to June 14, but the majority of the announcements are going to happen on the first day of the conference

WWDC 2024: What to expect?

Generative AI comes to the iPhone









iOS 18

Big improvements to Siri





Recommended Stories

iOS 18, iPad OS 18, and watchOS 11





iOS 18

iOS 18

iOS 18

iPad OS 18

watchOS 11



Also, we expect to hear about improvements in existing features in watchOS like health tracking and atrial fibrillation detection. Unfortunately, we probably won't be seeing a return of blood oxygen monitoring on the Apple Watch Ultra 2





Vision Pro update





You can also expect the first major update for Apple's mixed-reality (spatial computing, as Apple calls it) headset to be detailed during the event. It is not clear what this update will feature, so we'll have to wait and see.



What not to expect: hardware announcements