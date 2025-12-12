Will the Galaxy S26 face RAM shortages? Samsung reportedly calls an urgent meeting with Micron
The Galaxy S26 series is nearing its premiere, but what is going to happen?
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The Galaxy S26 – the next flagship series by Samsung – is nearing its unveiling (it's expected to take place at the end of January), but will there be a problem with the RAM supply?
As you know, there's an ongoing RAM drama – AI projects and data centers demand lots of RAM, which has caused prices of such chips to skyrocket in recent months.
Now, Samsung Electronics CEO TM Roh is preparing for an unusual meeting with Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra on the first day of CES 2026.
However, Micron and Samsung will allegedly meet. This exception was prompted by growing concern inside Samsung over the supply and pricing of LPDDR5X mobile DRAM, a key component for the upcoming Galaxy S26 series.
People familiar with the situation explained that Samsung initiated the request for the meeting, something the two companies normally avoid during CES due to packed schedules. Micron agreed despite the short notice, reflecting the seriousness of the discussions.
The meeting is expected to cover concrete supply volumes rather than serve as a routine greeting, since Samsung has not yet finalized contracts with either Micron or its own DS division.
Samsung's MX division is feeling the strain. Rising processor costs have already pushed spending to record levels, largely because Snapdragon chips now make up most of its orders. The in-house Exynos 2600 is in mass production but only covers about 30% of the flagship lineup, and its planned wafer output has reportedly been cut. On top of that, memory prices keep climbing, and Samsung is now negotiating contracts every quarter instead of using long-term deals, since suppliers want higher profit margins.
The price of 12 GB LPDDR5X, which hovered near $30 earlier this year, has surged to about $70, creating difficulties in establishing a clear reference point for Samsung's MX division. Industry observers say this sharp increase has left Samsung in a challenging position as it works to balance cost, supply stability, and production timelines for the S26 lineup.
If prices settle at levels Samsung can accept, the company is expected to request a sizable volume from Micron, which would reinforce Micron's already strong position within Samsung's mobile DRAM supply chain.
Samsung has declined to confirm any details surrounding the meeting or negotiations, but January 6 is around the corner: if the meeting takes place, there could be further information.
The RAM situation
Image by PhoneArena
As you know, there's an ongoing RAM drama – AI projects and data centers demand lots of RAM, which has caused prices of such chips to skyrocket in recent months.
Now, Samsung Electronics CEO TM Roh is preparing for an unusual meeting with Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra on the first day of CES 2026.
That's unusual, since CES is not an event where major suppliers normally hold private one-on-one meetings, a Korean report highlights (machine translation).
However, Micron and Samsung will allegedly meet. This exception was prompted by growing concern inside Samsung over the supply and pricing of LPDDR5X mobile DRAM, a key component for the upcoming Galaxy S26 series.
CES 2026 will be held in Las Vegas from January 6.
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Samsung initiated the meeting
People familiar with the situation explained that Samsung initiated the request for the meeting, something the two companies normally avoid during CES due to packed schedules. Micron agreed despite the short notice, reflecting the seriousness of the discussions.
The meeting is expected to cover concrete supply volumes rather than serve as a routine greeting, since Samsung has not yet finalized contracts with either Micron or its own DS division.
Samsung's MX division is feeling the strain. Rising processor costs have already pushed spending to record levels, largely because Snapdragon chips now make up most of its orders. The in-house Exynos 2600 is in mass production but only covers about 30% of the flagship lineup, and its planned wafer output has reportedly been cut. On top of that, memory prices keep climbing, and Samsung is now negotiating contracts every quarter instead of using long-term deals, since suppliers want higher profit margins.
What would you prefer?
Galaxy S26 with a higher price, but on time.
7.95%
I don't mind waiting if the Galaxy S26 price stays the same.
92.05%
From $30 to $70
The price of 12 GB LPDDR5X, which hovered near $30 earlier this year, has surged to about $70, creating difficulties in establishing a clear reference point for Samsung's MX division. Industry observers say this sharp increase has left Samsung in a challenging position as it works to balance cost, supply stability, and production timelines for the S26 lineup.
If prices settle at levels Samsung can accept, the company is expected to request a sizable volume from Micron, which would reinforce Micron's already strong position within Samsung's mobile DRAM supply chain.
Samsung has declined to confirm any details surrounding the meeting or negotiations, but January 6 is around the corner: if the meeting takes place, there could be further information.
Right now, nothing is off the table, be it slight shipment delays for the Galaxy S26 or price hikes on the upcoming phones.
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