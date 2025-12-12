Even if T-Life gets perfect, the majority of you will still hate it: and here's the proof
T-Mobile's dreaded app is causing lots of controversy.
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As if phone bills aren't high enough already, wireless subscribers have to put up with lots of other things: dead zones, expensive carrier-locked flagships, dwindling customer support, and more.
T-Mobile subscribers have another thing to worry about – the T-Life app. Calling it "unpopular" would be the year's understatement – online, people are already suggesting a petition to get rid of T-Life.
T-Life is T-Mobile's new all-in-one app designed to handle everything from account management to perks and home internet controls. The company has been encouraging customers to use it by removing traditional support options, such as arranging payments through customer service or in stores.
In another poll asking whether customers would leave T-Mobile once T-Life becomes mandatory, only about 17% said they would stay. Around 43% said they might consider switching, while nearly 40% said they would leave immediately.
In another poll, I asked about what bothers you about T-Life.
Almost 70% – a clear majority – say they prefer interacting with people, not having to do everything via T-Life.
Which just goes to show that even if T-Life's bugs are dealt with, T-Mobile subscribers would still hate it, as dealing with real human beings is much more preferable.
For the moment, there aren't lots of ways for T-Mobile customers to bypass the T-Life app. Store employees must use T-Life for most tasks or risk job consequences, but paying with cash allows them to process transactions through store tablets without the app.
This method also lets customers apply trade-in credits directly to out-of-pocket costs – something the app does not allow. For now, using cash is the only way for customers to avoid relying on T-Life in stores.
T-Mobile subscribers have another thing to worry about – the T-Life app. Calling it "unpopular" would be the year's understatement – online, people are already suggesting a petition to get rid of T-Life.
Why the negativity?
Image by PhoneArena
T-Life is T-Mobile's new all-in-one app designed to handle everything from account management to perks and home internet controls. The company has been encouraging customers to use it by removing traditional support options, such as arranging payments through customer service or in stores.
A recent PhoneArena poll showed that about 75% of respondents felt T-Mobile was moving too quickly. Many customers and employees describe the app as unreliable and hard to use, causing frustration as familiar support channels disappear.
In another poll asking whether customers would leave T-Mobile once T-Life becomes mandatory, only about 17% said they would stay. Around 43% said they might consider switching, while nearly 40% said they would leave immediately.
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This might seem like people are outraged about the app being rolled before it's fully ready – and that's a major concern, of course – but the trouble with T-Life goes deeper than that.
People > software
In another poll, I asked about what bothers you about T-Life.
Image by PhoneArena
Almost 70% – a clear majority – say they prefer interacting with people, not having to do everything via T-Life.
Which just goes to show that even if T-Life's bugs are dealt with, T-Mobile subscribers would still hate it, as dealing with real human beings is much more preferable.
Can I bypass T-Life?
For the moment, there aren't lots of ways for T-Mobile customers to bypass the T-Life app. Store employees must use T-Life for most tasks or risk job consequences, but paying with cash allows them to process transactions through store tablets without the app.
This method also lets customers apply trade-in credits directly to out-of-pocket costs – something the app does not allow. For now, using cash is the only way for customers to avoid relying on T-Life in stores.
I doubt T-Life will disappear anytime soon – even with protests, the AI era is pushing apps like it into everyday life.
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