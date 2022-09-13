iPhone 14 emergency SOS via satellite - what is it and how does it work

After that, your iPhone will guide you to connect to a satellite. It will display messages like "Turn right" or "Turn left" until it establishes a successful connection.





Now, you should know that for a stable and successful connection, you will need a clear view of the sky and the horizon, so you may need to move a little until you find such a spot. Also, you can't connect to a satellite if you are indoors, and Apple warns that tall buildings, mountains, dense vegetation, or other objects may also block the connection.



When you find the perfect spot, your iPhone 14 will need to be pointed straight to a satellite. Of course, you can’t see it with the naked eye, but a helpful graphical prompt and animation will guide you. Then, it connects to the emergency services provider or to an Apple emergency relay center, which will then contact an emergency services provider on your behalf. Your situation, location, phone's battery level, and Medical ID — if enabled, of course — will be automatically shared with the emergency services. Additionally, emergency services will be informed if you change your location during your conversation with them.



Wait, what conversation? Yes, while you are connected to the satellite, you will be able to send and receive messages to and from the emergency services. This way, through follow-up questions, you will be able to give more information about your situation. However, you should know that messages sent via satellite can take longer to travel than regular communication over cellular. So, in this regard, Apple advises you to keep your messages as short as possible.



Another thing you should know is that there may be gaps in satellite coverage. However, your iPhone will immediately tell you when the next satellite will be available.









How to enable Emergency SOS via satellite on iPhone 14

When you try to call the emergency services provider without having any reception, your iPhone 14 will offer you use the Emergency Text via Satellite instead. On the right side of the "End Call" button, you will see a new green message button with an "SOS" on it, which, when pressed, will activate the feature and require you to report your emergency.








