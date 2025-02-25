GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

MediaTek bets on AI with a new trio of ultra-efficient chipsets: Dimensity 7400, 7400X and 6400

Processors
MediaTek Dimensity 7400X logo
Qualcomm’s main smartphone chipset competitor, MediaTek, is flooding the market with a trio of new chipsets focusing on AI performance: Dimensity 7400, Dimensity 7400X and Dimensity 6400.

All three chipset are aimed at mid-range phones and promise for offer “exceptional experiences for high-tech and mainstream mobile devices.” The Dimensity 7400 and 7400X are designed to provide advanced gaming and AI camera technology to users, while the Dimensity 6400 promises “fantastic performance and enhanced 5G” in an affordable package.

Specs-wise, both Dimensity 7400 and 7400X integrate an octa-core CPU with 4x Arm Cortex-A78 cores operating up to 2.6 GHz and 4x Arm Cortex-A55 cores up to 2.0 GHz, plus an Arm Mali-G615 MC2 GPU (graphic processing unit).

The Dimensity 7400 series chipsets are built on TSMC’s 4nm process node and run very efficiently, using between 14% and 36% less power when gaming compared to competitive chipsets.

They also feature support for the company’s Advanced Gaming Technology 3.0 for improved graphics performance, AI optimizations that adjust game settings based on the device’s workload, reduced input lag for quicker response, and advanced power savings allowing for longer gaming sessions.

In order to provide a boost in performance for AI apps, Dimensity 7400 and 7400X integrated MediaTek’s NPU 6.0, with a 15% upgrade in performance over the Dimensity 7300. Both chipsets support advanced AI camera features for capturing images, even in lot lighting. They also have Google Ultra HDR support for higher dynamic range and better contrast for photos and videos.

Other highlights of the Dimensity 7400 and 7400X include:

  • Support for dual display flip phones (7400X) to give OEMs more design flexibility.
  • 5G R16 modem with 3CC carrier aggregation (3CC-CA) that leverages MediaTek’s UltraSave 3.0+ technologies to provide 20% lower power compared to the competition.
  • Tri-band Wi-Fi 6E support for fast and reliable multi-gigabit wireless connectivity.

MediaTek Dimensity 7400, 7400X and 6400 specs sheets | Screenshots by PhoneArena

On the other hand, the Dimensity 6400 chipset accommodates an octa-core CPU with 2x Arm Cortex-75 cores operating up to 2.5 GHz and 6x Arm Cortex-A55 cores up to 2.0 GHz, plus an Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. Unlike the 7400 series, Dimensity 6400 is built on TSMC’s 6nm process node, but the chipset is still very efficient, using up to 19% less power when gaming compared to competitive chipsets.

Key features of the Dimensity 6400 chipset include:

  • MediaTek Bluetooth Wi-Fi HyperCoex Technology which reduces gaming latency by up to 90% for a smoother gaming experience.
  • 5G Modem supports 2CC-CA for improved connectivity.
  • Up to 33% faster downlink and 18% faster uplink speeds compared to competitors.
  • 108MP camera sensors enhanced with MediaTek and Arcsoft’s multi-frame noise reduction (MFNR).

MediaTek announced that the first phones equipped with its Dimensity 7400 and 7400X chipsets will be available in Q1 2025. As far as Dimensity 6400 goes, this one is already available on the market.
