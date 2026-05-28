YouTube is trying to win the podcast war, and Premium is its weapon
It already owns over a billion monthly listeners, and these tools widen the gap.
Podcasts on YouTube | Image by Google
YouTube has spent years quietly becoming one of the biggest places people go to hear podcasts, even though it never slapped the word "podcast" on the front door. Today (May 28), it took another step in that direction, and Premium subscribers are the ones benefiting.
The scale backs it up. Premium subscribers listened to more than 800 million hours of podcasts in April 2026 alone, and YouTube counts over 1 billion monthly podcast viewers.
For Spotify and dedicated apps like Pocket Casts, that is the real threat. YouTube is folding video, audio, and now smart playback into a subscription millions already pay for, and it has been laying this groundwork since it first brought podcasts over to YouTube Music in the US.
If you want my running notes on what Google is quietly cooking up next, come find me on X and Threads. I am always down to talk shop.
What YouTube just rolled outYouTube just announced three new features aimed squarely at podcast listeners: On-the-go mode, Auto speed, and an expansion of Ask Music. The first two are live for Premium members on Android right now, with iOS getting them in the coming months.
Two of these are not strangers to us. We covered On-the-go and Auto speed back when they were still experimental and due to wrap up in late April, and now they are graduating into the full Premium lineup.
How the three podcast features work
YouTube's own walkthrough of On-the-go mode, the stripped-down listening view that Premium members get for background playback. | Video by YouTube
Here is what each one does:
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- On-the-go mode trims the screen down to simple listening controls, like skipping forward and back, for when you are walking or driving with something playing in the background.
- Auto speed adjusts the playback pace on its own, easing off during dense stretches and speeding up when the talking slows down.
- Ask Music can now serve up podcast picks based on your mood, a genre, or shows you already love, though it stays limited to a handful of countries for now.
Where does most of your podcast listening actually happen?
Why this matters more than it looksNone of this sounds earth-shattering on its own, but the direction is what counts. YouTube is steadily building a full podcast experience into Premium without ever launching a standalone podcast app, and that should worry the players who already have one.
The scale backs it up. Premium subscribers listened to more than 800 million hours of podcasts in April 2026 alone, and YouTube counts over 1 billion monthly podcast viewers.
For Spotify and dedicated apps like Pocket Casts, that is the real threat. YouTube is folding video, audio, and now smart playback into a subscription millions already pay for, and it has been laying this groundwork since it first brought podcasts over to YouTube Music in the US.
Where I land on thisMy read is that YouTube does not need a separate podcast app, and these features prove it. Premium is not a standalone download, it lives inside the apps you already open every day, so every upgrade like this makes jumping ship to a dedicated player feel a little more pointless.
Personally, I do most of my podcast listening in YouTube Music (you can grab it on Google Play and the App Store), but I love having video podcasts on hand in the YouTube app for when I am driving. Auto speed is the one I am most curious about, and I plan to put it through its paces to see if it reads the room or just rushes through everything.
If you want my running notes on what Google is quietly cooking up next, come find me on X and Threads. I am always down to talk shop.
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