Doorbuster sale brings the Lenovo Tab One back to its Black Friday price

How would you like an everyday tablet for casual entertainment and browsing at a killer price? If you're feeling tempted, the Lenovo Tab One is the one to grab right now. 

Typically retailing at $149.99, the device is now down by a massive 47%, bringing it to just $79.99. By the way, this matches Best Buy's discount during the Black Friday 2025 event, so it's obviously way too good to pass up. 

Don't miss this chance to save 47% on the Lenovo Tab One

$79 99
$149 99
$70 off (47%)
The Lenovo Tab One is now available at a killer price, thanks to Lenovo's doorbuster sale. The model is now available with a 47% discount, making it simply too good to resist. Act fast and save now.
Buy at Lenovo


As you might imagine, a device that normally costs about $150 can't rival mid- and high-end Android tablets. One of the main drawbacks here is the Android 14 out of the box, with support until Android 15. On the flip side, security patches are still going and will continue through 2027. 

Other specs include an 8.7-inch HD display, which should be more than decent for casual streaming. The Android slate also packs a Helio G85 chip, a low-end processor that delivers mostly smooth performance with light tasks. 

Since it's aimed at the whole family, the device also packs some parental controls to make kids' learning safer. With Google Kids Space, parents can adjust boundaries, set up screen time amounts, and more. 

Given its small size, the Tab One delivers surprisingly solid battery life. Lenovo claims you can get up to 12.5 hours of YouTube streaming on a single charge. The 5,100mAh battery, believe it or not, even makes it a month in hibernation on a full charge and can still give you around five and a half hours of video playback.

Is this the absolute best budget tablet? No, but does it need to be? I think the Lenovo Tab One checks more than enough boxes at its current price. If you don't mind the limited Android support, chances are you'd be more than happy with the value for money it provides. Act fast and save 47% with Lenovo's doorbuster sale.

Loading ...
