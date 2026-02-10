Doorbuster sale brings the Lenovo Tab One back to its Black Friday price
This budget tablet has just become way too good to miss!
Typically retailing at $149.99, the device is now down by a massive 47%, bringing it to just $79.99. By the way, this matches Best Buy's discount during the Black Friday 2025 event, so it's obviously way too good to pass up.
As you might imagine, a device that normally costs about $150 can't rival mid- and high-end Android tablets. One of the main drawbacks here is the Android 14 out of the box, with support until Android 15. On the flip side, security patches are still going and will continue through 2027.
Other specs include an 8.7-inch HD display, which should be more than decent for casual streaming. The Android slate also packs a Helio G85 chip, a low-end processor that delivers mostly smooth performance with light tasks.
Since it's aimed at the whole family, the device also packs some parental controls to make kids' learning safer. With Google Kids Space, parents can adjust boundaries, set up screen time amounts, and more.
Is this the absolute best budget tablet? No, but does it need to be? I think the Lenovo Tab One checks more than enough boxes at its current price. If you don't mind the limited Android support, chances are you'd be more than happy with the value for money it provides. Act fast and save 47% with Lenovo's doorbuster sale.
