This improved Yoga Tab Plus promo at Lenovo saves you $300 — don't miss it
The first Yoga Tab Plus promo of 2026 just became even better!
Less than two weeks ago, Lenovo dropped the first Yoga Tab Plus promo of 2026. And now, instead of ending the sale, the retailer has made it even more irresistible. So, don't worry if you missed out before because this Android tablet is now even cheaper, offered for $300 off its original price.
Initially, the tablet was available with a $270 discount, so this improved offer is clearly much more exciting. And while some users may say an extra $30 off doesn't sound that much different, I say every bit helps when you're looking for a bargain.
For its asking price, this Lenovo tablet easily beats many of the best mid-range options. It boasts Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 performance, 16GB RAM, and 256GB of built-in storage, giving you solid multitasking potential. The model doesn't disappoint with its display either. You're getting a 12.7-inch 3K panel with high brightness levels and a blazing-smooth 144Hz refresh rate.
If the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus fits the bill for you, this is the perfect time to grab it. At $300 off, it's an option you should definitely keep on your radar. Take advantage of this improved Lenovo Store offer before it's too late.
And let's keep in mind the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus comes with some freebies in the box — a stylus and a keyboard. That's to say, you're getting a complete bundle for just $469.99. Now, as you know, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE series only ships with a pen, not to mention it's significantly pricier.
The battery is just as good, in case you're wondering. Packing a hefty 10,200mAh with 45W charging support, the model should last over a day with light use. Add in the OS support until Android 17, and you can see how this option clearly stands out.
