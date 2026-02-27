Lenovo's Idea Tab Pro is an unbelievably good bargain at just $249.99









Lenovo Idea Tab Pro: save 36% at the official store $249 99 $389 99 $140 off (36%) Lenovo just made the Idea Tab Pro just a bit more affordable. Right now, you can get the device for 36% off its original price, slashing it to an irresistible price. Act fast and save while it lasts. Buy at Lenovo



While I've seen multiple offers on this particular model this year, the discount has never been that big. For context, the Idea Tab Pro was previously going for $130 off its original price, so the current offer gives you an extra $10 in savings.



As if this generous discount isn't enough, the



That's just the beginning — the model also features a 12.7-inch 3K display with an ultra-smooth 144Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, you get a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chip, which handles daily tasks and light multitasking without slowing down.



If you often binge-watch your TV series on your tablet, the Idea Tab Pro will become your ideal media companion. Featuring quad speakers by JBL with Dolby Atmos support, the device delivers an immersive audio experience that keeps you drawn to the story.



Recommended For You



Is the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro the best budget device? Probably not, but it's definitely hard to beat at that price. Whether you need entertainment, a study companion, or long battery life — this option checks all the boxes. Plus, it's $140 cheaper right now, making it an even easier pick. While I've seen multiple offers on this particular model this year, the discount has never been that big. For context, the Idea Tab Pro was previously going for $130 off its original price, so the current offer gives you an extra $10 in savings.As if this generous discount isn't enough, the Android tablet ships with a free Tab Pen Plus to enhance your drawing experience. And with AI-powered features like Gemini's Circle to Search, studying becomes part of the fun.That's just the beginning — the model also features a 12.7-inch 3K display with an ultra-smooth 144Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, you get a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chip, which handles daily tasks and light multitasking without slowing down.If you often binge-watch your TV series on your tablet, the Idea Tab Pro will become your ideal media companion. Featuring quad speakers by JBL with Dolby Atmos support, the device delivers an immersive audio experience that keeps you drawn to the story.Battery life is just as good. With a 10,200mAh battery and 45W wired charging support, this Lenovo model delivers plenty of juice on a single charge. Add in software updates up to Android 16 and four years of security patches, and you've got a well-rounded option that doesn't let you down.Is the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro the best budget device? Probably not, but it's definitely hard to beat at that price. Whether you need entertainment, a study companion, or long battery life — this option checks all the boxes. Plus, it's $140 cheaper right now, making it an even easier pick.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10 Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use. Buy at Noble Moblie

The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro has just become even cheaper at the official store, making it an option you definitely don't want to miss. Right now, the model can be yours for a huge 36% off, which saves you a hefty $140.