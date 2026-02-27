Mint Mobile's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo
Pre-order the Galaxy S26 Ultra at the Samsung Store!
Pre-order the Galaxy S26 Ultra at the Samsung Store!
Save up to $900 on your next Galaxy S26 flagship

Lenovo's Idea Tab Pro is an unbelievably good bargain at just $249.99

This budget Lenovo tablet ships with a stylus and now costs way less than usual.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Deals Lenovo
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Lenovo Idea Tab Pro on a white background.
This is the perfect time to grab this Lenovo tablet. | Image by Lenovo

The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro has just become even cheaper at the official store, making it an option you definitely don't want to miss. Right now, the model can be yours for a huge 36% off, which saves you a hefty $140.

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro: save 36% at the official store

$249 99
$389 99
$140 off (36%)
Lenovo just made the Idea Tab Pro just a bit more affordable. Right now, you can get the device for 36% off its original price, slashing it to an irresistible price. Act fast and save while it lasts.
Buy at Lenovo


While I've seen multiple offers on this particular model this year, the discount has never been that big. For context, the Idea Tab Pro was previously going for $130 off its original price, so the current offer gives you an extra $10 in savings. 

As if this generous discount isn't enough, the Android tablet ships with a free Tab Pen Plus to enhance your drawing experience. And with AI-powered features like Gemini's Circle to Search, studying becomes part of the fun.

That's just the beginning — the model also features a 12.7-inch 3K display with an ultra-smooth 144Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, you get a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chip, which handles daily tasks and light multitasking without slowing down.

If you often binge-watch your TV series on your tablet, the Idea Tab Pro will become your ideal media companion. Featuring quad speakers by JBL with Dolby Atmos support, the device delivers an immersive audio experience that keeps you drawn to the story.

Recommended For You

Battery life is just as good. With a 10,200mAh battery and 45W wired charging support, this Lenovo model delivers plenty of juice on a single charge. Add in software updates up to Android 16 and four years of security patches, and you've got a well-rounded option that doesn't let you down. 

Is the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro the best budget device? Probably not, but it's definitely hard to beat at that price. Whether you need entertainment, a study companion, or long battery life — this option checks all the boxes. Plus, it's $140 cheaper right now, making it an even easier pick.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15832 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova

Recommended For You

Lenovo Tab - Deals History
175 stories
27 Feb, 2026
Lenovo's Idea Tab Pro is an unbelievably good bargain at just $249.99
16 Feb, 2026
Lenovo's Yoga Tab is a dream come true at a massive $180 off
10 Feb, 2026
Doorbuster sale brings the Lenovo Tab One back to its Black Friday price
04 Feb, 2026
The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro is $130 off, making it a must-have for many
03 Feb, 2026
This improved Yoga Tab Plus promo at Lenovo saves you $300 — don't miss it
Expand timeline
Loading ...
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 1

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

T-Mobile announces its $1,300 Galaxy S26 Ultra on Us deal
T-Mobile announces its $1,300 Galaxy S26 Ultra on Us deal
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is official and it can do what none other phone can
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is official and it can do what none other phone can
Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Apple kicks off production testing of the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max
Apple kicks off production testing of the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
Pixel 10 Pro XL gets a sweet discount on Amazon
Pixel 10 Pro XL gets a sweet discount on Amazon

Latest News

Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Apple broke records in another key market, but Samsung still dominated it
Apple broke records in another key market, but Samsung still dominated it
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
My reasons to get the Galaxy S26 Plus over the other models
My reasons to get the Galaxy S26 Plus over the other models
Samsung is reportedly revising its Galaxy S26 Ultra production plan, but not because of high demand
Samsung is reportedly revising its Galaxy S26 Ultra production plan, but not because of high demand
Will the OnePlus 16 be a proper gaming phone instead of a traditional flagship?
Will the OnePlus 16 be a proper gaming phone instead of a traditional flagship?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless