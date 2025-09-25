The Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus drops to one of its best prices in this featured sale

Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus: $230 off $539 99 $769 99 $230 off (30%) The Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is a fantastic choice for users after a high-end device at a relatively affordable price. With its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 power, stylus and keyboard in the box, it gives you a fantastic experience across the board. And now, it's a much smarter pick, thanks to Lenovo's massive $230 discount. Buy at Lenovo

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Android tablet



"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! " Iconic Phones " is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!





Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price! LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!