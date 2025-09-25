The Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus drops to one of its best prices in this featured sale
You can once again grab the Yoga Tab Plus at a seriously good discount, thanks to Lenovo's featured promo.
How would you like to get a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 tablet with a keyboard and stylus for just $539.99? If you’re feeling tempted, the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is the one for you. This device dropped by $170 about ten days ago, but the Lenovo Store has since improved the promo, now letting you save a massive $230.
To our knowledge, this is one of the biggest discounts the official store has ever launched, making it almost impossible to resist. And sure — this fella doesn’t have the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra’s premium display, but it’s more than worth it considering everything it brings to the table.
You’re getting plenty of screen real estate, too. The tablet features a 12.7-inch screen with decidedly sharp 3K resolution. And with a 144Hz refresh rate, your games, shows, and more run buttery smooth. Speaking of entertainment, this bad boy packs six Harman Kardon speakers optimized for Dolby Atmos, ensuring you won’t miss a word while watching your favorite TV shows and movies.
All things considered, the Yoga Tab Plus is a perfectly suitable choice for users after high-end performance at a reasonable price. Get yours and save $230 while Lenovo’s featured sale lasts.
But what exactly does this Android tablet offer? Quite a bit, actually. Its slim and premium design gives it a proper high-end look and feel. And with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 power, you get excellent performance. What’s more, it features 16GB RAM and 256GB of built-in storage — more than enough for some AI tricks like Lenovo AI Note, Transcript, and more.
Add the hefty 10,200mAh battery with 45W wired charging into the mix, and you have a very capable Android tablet. Granted, it runs on Android 14 out of the box, but Lenovo has promised regular upgrades up to Android 17 and security patches until 2029, which isn’t half bad.
