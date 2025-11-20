Are you on a budget this Black Friday? Consider Apple's 11-inch iPad (2025) at a rare $70 discount!





Released back in March with an Apple A16 Bionic processor under the hood, the 11th Gen non-Pro and non-Air iPad is naturally its manufacturer's most affordable slate, typically starting at $349. Released back in March with an Apple A16 Bionic processor under the hood, the 11th Gen non-Pro and non-Air iPad is naturally its manufacturer's most affordable slate, typically starting at $349.

Apple iPad 11th Gen (A16, 2025) $70 off (20%) Wi-Fi Only, 11-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, Apple A16 Processor, 128GB Storage, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, USB Type-C Port, Multiple Color Options Buy at Amazon Apple iPad 11th Gen (A16, 2025) $69 off (15%) Wi-Fi Only, 11-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, Apple A16 Processor, 256GB Storage, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, USB Type-C Port, Multiple Color Options Buy at Amazon Apple iPad 11th Gen (A16, 2025) $69 off (11%) Wi-Fi Only, 11-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, Apple A16 Processor, 512GB Storage, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, USB Type-C Port, Multiple Color Options Buy at Amazon









That's a very reasonable price for an Apple-made product with a relatively stylish design, thin screen bezels, decently powerful chipset, solid battery life, and a super-reliable top-mounted Touch ID sensor, so a lot of bargain hunters this holiday season might find it pretty hard to resist the temptation of spending $70 less than that.

That's with only 128 gigs of internal storage space and no cellular connectivity, mind you, although the 256 and 512GB variants are also marked down by an excellent $70 from their list prices of $449 and $649 respectively by Amazon right now.

















The Tab S10 Lite , in case you're wondering, is still a little cheaper than the iPad (A16) , but with a middling Exynos 1380 SoC inside, that 11-incher doesn't exactly play in the same league as far as raw speed is concerned.





Apple iPhone 15 $481 $829 $348 off (42%) iPhone 15 - Certified Refurbished at Back Market Unlocked Black • 256 GB • eSIM Buy at BackMarket