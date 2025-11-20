Are you on a budget this Black Friday? Consider Apple's 11-inch iPad (2025) at a rare $70 discount!
Apple's cheapest iPad is even more affordable than usual in all storage variants.
Quick, when's the last time you saw a major US retailer charge a cool 70 bucks less than usual for Apple's latest "regular" iPad? That's right, a little over a month ago. What you may or may not remember is that the 11-inch tablet only scored that discount once before October, which means that... we're obviously not looking at a first-of-a-kind promotion today, but it's still rare to be able to save this type of money on this particular device.
Released back in March with an Apple A16 Bionic processor under the hood, the 11th Gen non-Pro and non-Air iPad is naturally its manufacturer's most affordable slate, typically starting at $349.
That's a very reasonable price for an Apple-made product with a relatively stylish design, thin screen bezels, decently powerful chipset, solid battery life, and a super-reliable top-mounted Touch ID sensor, so a lot of bargain hunters this holiday season might find it pretty hard to resist the temptation of spending $70 less than that.
That's with only 128 gigs of internal storage space and no cellular connectivity, mind you, although the 256 and 512GB variants are also marked down by an excellent $70 from their list prices of $449 and $649 respectively by Amazon right now.
While the e-commerce giant is currently running a huge Black Friday Week sale on everything from the best tablets to the best phones money can buy this Christmas, the 11-inch iPad (2025) is curiously not advertised as part of that campaign.
This is not the world's prettiest tablet, but it's definitely not ugly either. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
That means Apple's top alternative to budget-friendly Android tablets like Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Lite and Tab S10 FE could theoretically get an even bigger discount soon (although I highly doubt that)... or it could go back up to its regular prices far earlier than other heavily reduced products right now.
The Tab S10 Lite, in case you're wondering, is still a little cheaper than the iPad (A16), but with a middling Exynos 1380 SoC inside, that 11-incher doesn't exactly play in the same league as far as raw speed is concerned.
