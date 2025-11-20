Google Pixel 9 Pro - $350 OFF!
Trending:
Check out the best Black Friday deals here!
Check out the best Black Friday deals here!
Don't wait — score the lowest prices of the year on many of the best gadgets around.

Are you on a budget this Black Friday? Consider Apple's 11-inch iPad (2025) at a rare $70 discount!

Apple's cheapest iPad is even more affordable than usual in all storage variants.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple Tablets Deals Black Friday iPad
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple iPad (A16)
Quick, when's the last time you saw a major US retailer charge a cool 70 bucks less than usual for Apple's latest "regular" iPad? That's right, a little over a month ago. What you may or may not remember is that the 11-inch tablet only scored that discount once before October, which means that... we're obviously not looking at a first-of-a-kind promotion today, but it's still rare to be able to save this type of money on this particular device.

Released back in March with an Apple A16 Bionic processor under the hood, the 11th Gen non-Pro and non-Air iPad is naturally its manufacturer's most affordable slate, typically starting at $349.

Apple iPad 11th Gen (A16, 2025)

$70 off (20%)
Wi-Fi Only, 11-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, Apple A16 Processor, 128GB Storage, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, USB Type-C Port, Multiple Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad 11th Gen (A16, 2025)

$69 off (15%)
Wi-Fi Only, 11-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, Apple A16 Processor, 256GB Storage, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, USB Type-C Port, Multiple Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad 11th Gen (A16, 2025)

$69 off (11%)
Wi-Fi Only, 11-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, Apple A16 Processor, 512GB Storage, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, USB Type-C Port, Multiple Color Options
Buy at Amazon


That's a very reasonable price for an Apple-made product with a relatively stylish design, thin screen bezels, decently powerful chipset, solid battery life, and a super-reliable top-mounted Touch ID sensor, so a lot of bargain hunters this holiday season might find it pretty hard to resist the temptation of spending $70 less than that.

That's with only 128 gigs of internal storage space and no cellular connectivity, mind you, although the 256 and 512GB variants are also marked down by an excellent $70 from their list prices of $449 and $649 respectively by Amazon right now.

While the e-commerce giant is currently running a huge Black Friday Week sale on everything from the best tablets to the best phones money can buy this Christmas, the 11-inch iPad (2025) is curiously not advertised as part of that campaign.

 

That means Apple's top alternative to budget-friendly Android tablets like Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Lite and Tab S10 FE could theoretically get an even bigger discount soon (although I highly doubt that)... or it could go back up to its regular prices far earlier than other heavily reduced products right now.

The Tab S10 Lite, in case you're wondering, is still a little cheaper than the iPad (A16), but with a middling Exynos 1380 SoC inside, that 11-incher doesn't exactly play in the same league as far as raw speed is concerned.

Apple iPhone 15

$481
$829
$348 off (42%)
iPhone 15 - Certified Refurbished at Back Market Unlocked Black • 256 GB • eSIM
Buy at BackMarket
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15264 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 13

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 10

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Ultra loyal Verizon customer got a "slap in the face" as a gift for 25th anniversary
Ultra loyal Verizon customer got a "slap in the face" as a gift for 25th anniversary
New T-Mobile CEO has everyone on the edge of their seats with new teaser [UPDATED]
New T-Mobile CEO has everyone on the edge of their seats with new teaser [UPDATED]
Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner
Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner
T-Mobile shows rare humility and discloses a weakness
T-Mobile shows rare humility and discloses a weakness
New option on T-Mobile website may have spoiled its upcoming Un-carrier event
New option on T-Mobile website may have spoiled its upcoming Un-carrier event
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new secret feature is the coolest thing Samsung has done in years
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new secret feature is the coolest thing Samsung has done in years

Latest News

The truth behind the OnePlus 15 camera backlash
The truth behind the OnePlus 15 camera backlash
A simple WhatsApp security flaw exposed billions of phone numbers - yours might be among them
A simple WhatsApp security flaw exposed billions of phone numbers - yours might be among them
Amazon has the Apple M4-powered iPad Pro 11 on sale at a towering $400 off with 5G and 1TB storage
Amazon has the Apple M4-powered iPad Pro 11 on sale at a towering $400 off with 5G and 1TB storage
Xiaomi boss warns: phone prices in 2026 will most likely be higher than in 2025
Xiaomi boss warns: phone prices in 2026 will most likely be higher than in 2025
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new secret feature is the coolest thing Samsung has done in years
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new secret feature is the coolest thing Samsung has done in years
These Garmin smartwatches are now watching your health more closely
These Garmin smartwatches are now watching your health more closely
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless