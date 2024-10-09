Get Samsung Galaxy S24+ with 25% off!
The ultra-affordable Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) is 33% off for Prime members on Amazon

Budget tablets are the ideal media consumption devices. They're cheap, most of them are compact, and some are now a major bargain this October Prime Day. The Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) is one perfect example. This affordable slate has dropped to some of the lowest prices we've seen this year, and you can now get it for less than $100. Well, that's if you have a Prime membership.

The Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) is now 33% off with Prime

The Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) with a Folio Case is currently 33% off at Amazon for Prime Day. The slate is quite affordable to begin with, but it's definitely a much more attractive option with this Prime-exclusive deal! Don't miss out.
$50 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

If you've been following discounts for this particular model, you probably know it's not typical to see it at such prices. Usually, the Android tablet costs about $110 when discounted at the largest e-commerce giant. So, although it's not significantly cheaper than usual, the Tab M9 is still a real steal at Amazon.

The Lenovo slate has an MSRP of under $150. As you can imagine, such an affordable option won't knock your socks off with supreme performance capabilities or impressive display quality. If you need something more high-end, we recommend browsing the October Prime Day tablet deals that are still live on Day 2 of the event.

So, what exactly does this bad boy offer? Well, it's a pretty basic option with a 9-inch HD display, 3GB RAM, and 32GB of storage. There's also an octa-core MediaTek processor on deck and a dedicated microSD card, for we all know that 32GB of storage doesn't do anything for most people. With that spec sheet, you can expect a decent day-to-day performance but not much beyond that.

At the end of the day, the Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) is a dirt-cheap tablet that's mostly suitable for casual web browsing, email checking and video streaming. If that sounds good enough to you, go ahead and snatch yours with an included Folio Case for less than $100. And remember—Amazon's October Prime Day savings event won't last much longer, so the deal might not be here tomorrow.
