Save big on these Lenovo Idea Tab and Tab Plus bundles at Amazon

Lenovo Idea Tab (4/128GB): save 26% $53 off (26%) Amazon is giving you a limited-time deal on the capable Lenovo Idea Tab, making it a real hit for users on a budget. Right now, this Android 15 tablet is 26% off at the e-commerce giant, bringing it just under $150. It ships with a stylus and folio case. Don't miss out! Buy at Amazon Lenovo Idea Tab Plus (8/128GB): save 21% $62 off (21%) The larger 12.1-inch Lenovo Idea Tab Plus is also on sale! Amazon is letting you save 21% on it, but only for a limited time. Just like the non-Plus model, this fella ships with a stylus and a folio case for extra convenience. Grab yours and save while this promo lasts. Buy at Amazon

Recommended Stories



"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!



Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer