Save big on these Lenovo Idea Tab and Tab Plus bundles at Amazon
Limited-time Amazon deal makes these budget Android 15 tablets with stylus and a folio case a real hit!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Remember Lenovo’s doorbuster sale on the Lenovo Idea Tab? The budget-friendly device was indeed a top pick at $149.99, but Amazon is now offering an even better bargain. For a limited time, it lets you get the 4/128GB variant bundled with a stylus and a folio case for just under $150. That’s 26% off the bundle’s original price — a deal you shouldn’t miss if you want to make note-taking more convenient.
Both of these devices were released about a month ago, and they’ve already seen several discounts at the official store. Amazon, however, is just now dropping prices for both variants. Even better, there are no ongoing deals at the Lenovo Store right now, so Amazon is clearly the merchant to pick if you want to get the biggest bargain.
As for the Idea Tab Plus, it features a larger 12.1-inch display with the same 2.5K resolution and mostly smooth 90Hz refresh rate. Thanks to its Dimensity 6400 chip, this option is slightly more powerful, and with 8GB RAM onboard, it’s also more suitable for light multitasking. This Lenovo slate also packs a larger 10,200mAh battery, which should deliver up to 13 hours of YouTube streaming per charge.
Both options get two OS upgrades and four years of security support, as well as some AI features like Circle to Search. So, however you look at it, they deliver more than enough for their asking price.
Prefer more screen real estate and twice as much RAM? Consider the Idea Tab Plus instead. Amazon sells this one at a generous 21% off. That brings the 12.1-inch model to about $225 — $62 off its original ~$287 price. And here’s the real kicker: the device ships with the Lenovo Tab Pen and a compatible folio case, just like the more affordable Idea Tab.
But are these Android tablets worth it? Very much so, especially at their current asking price. The Idea Tab, for instance, comes with an 11-inch 2.5K display, a decent 90Hz refresh rate, and Android 15 right out of the gate. Performance isn’t half bad either — you’re getting a Dimensity 6300 chip, which should deliver enough firepower for daily tasks. Couple that with quad Dolby Atmos-tuned speakers and a 7,040mAh battery, and you’ve got a very well-rounded budget device.
If you like what the Lenovo Idea Tab and Tab Plus bring to the table, now’s absolutely the time to pick your favorite and save big! After all, Amazon won’t keep these generous bundle offers for too long.
