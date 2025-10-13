iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

Save big on these Lenovo Idea Tab and Tab Plus bundles at Amazon

Limited-time Amazon deal makes these budget Android 15 tablets with stylus and a folio case a real hit!

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Lenovo Idea Tab with a pen and a folio case on a white background.
Remember Lenovo’s doorbuster sale on the Lenovo Idea Tab? The budget-friendly device was indeed a top pick at $149.99, but Amazon is now offering an even better bargain. For a limited time, it lets you get the 4/128GB variant bundled with a stylus and a folio case for just under $150. That’s 26% off the bundle’s original price — a deal you shouldn’t miss if you want to make note-taking more convenient.

Prefer more screen real estate and twice as much RAM? Consider the Idea Tab Plus instead. Amazon sells this one at a generous 21% off. That brings the 12.1-inch model to about $225 — $62 off its original ~$287 price. And here’s the real kicker: the device ships with the Lenovo Tab Pen and a compatible folio case, just like the more affordable Idea Tab.

Lenovo Idea Tab (4/128GB): save 26%

$53 off (26%)
Amazon is giving you a limited-time deal on the capable Lenovo Idea Tab, making it a real hit for users on a budget. Right now, this Android 15 tablet is 26% off at the e-commerce giant, bringing it just under $150. It ships with a stylus and folio case. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon

Lenovo Idea Tab Plus (8/128GB): save 21%

$62 off (21%)
The larger 12.1-inch Lenovo Idea Tab Plus is also on sale! Amazon is letting you save 21% on it, but only for a limited time. Just like the non-Plus model, this fella ships with a stylus and a folio case for extra convenience. Grab yours and save while this promo lasts.
Buy at Amazon

Both of these devices were released about a month ago, and they’ve already seen several discounts at the official store. Amazon, however, is just now dropping prices for both variants. Even better, there are no ongoing deals at the Lenovo Store right now, so Amazon is clearly the merchant to pick if you want to get the biggest bargain.

But are these Android tablets worth it? Very much so, especially at their current asking price. The Idea Tab, for instance, comes with an 11-inch 2.5K display, a decent 90Hz refresh rate, and Android 15 right out of the gate. Performance isn’t half bad either — you’re getting a Dimensity 6300 chip, which should deliver enough firepower for daily tasks. Couple that with quad Dolby Atmos-tuned speakers and a 7,040mAh battery, and you’ve got a very well-rounded budget device.

As for the Idea Tab Plus, it features a larger 12.1-inch display with the same 2.5K resolution and mostly smooth 90Hz refresh rate. Thanks to its Dimensity 6400 chip, this option is slightly more powerful, and with 8GB RAM onboard, it’s also more suitable for light multitasking. This Lenovo slate also packs a larger 10,200mAh battery, which should deliver up to 13 hours of YouTube streaming per charge.

Both options get two OS upgrades and four years of security support, as well as some AI features like Circle to Search. So, however you look at it, they deliver more than enough for their asking price.

Recommended Stories

If you like what the Lenovo Idea Tab and Tab Plus bring to the table, now’s absolutely the time to pick your favorite and save big! After all, Amazon won’t keep these generous bundle offers for too long.

Save big on these Lenovo Idea Tab and Tab Plus bundles at Amazon

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Lenovo Tab - Deals History
140 stories
13 Oct, 2025
Save big on these Lenovo Idea Tab and Tab Plus bundles at Amazon
10 Oct, 2025
The Lenovo Tab One is back to its lowest price in this doorbuster sale
07 Oct, 2025
One of Lenovo's best ultra-affordable tablets sinks to new record low prices in two versions
06 Oct, 2025
The one-month-old Lenovo Idea Tab Plus might be the best mid-range tablet to buy at its new discount The just-released Lenovo Yoga Tab scores a hot new and very hard-to-beat 'doorbuster' discount
Expand timeline
Loading ...
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Will the Galaxy S26 have Snapdragon or Exynos? I think it’s time we stopped caring

by Abdullah Asim • 3

Apple, other tech firms avoid major serious non-tariff issue with China

by Alan Friedman • 1

Is Galaxy S26 copying the iPhone 17?

by Abdullah Asim • 8
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Samsung is about to end the iPhone's string of being first with the newest build of this component
Samsung is about to end the iPhone's string of being first with the newest build of this component
Motorola's cheapest 2025 smartphone becomes even harder to resist at a new record low price
Motorola's cheapest 2025 smartphone becomes even harder to resist at a new record low price
Apple Watch expands a potentially life-saving feature to millions more users
Apple Watch expands a potentially life-saving feature to millions more users
Best Buy trumps Amazon with two outstanding Surface Pro 12 'Techtober' deals
Best Buy trumps Amazon with two outstanding Surface Pro 12 'Techtober' deals
Google tests a very welcome change to the Android version of Google Maps
Google tests a very welcome change to the Android version of Google Maps
AT&T wants you to go all in and offers free iPhone upgrades for three years if you make the bet
AT&T wants you to go all in and offers free iPhone upgrades for three years if you make the bet

Latest News

Google spills the secrets of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold's gearless hinge
Google spills the secrets of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold's gearless hinge
Instagram and Facebook just taught your favorite influencers to speak four languages overnight
Instagram and Facebook just taught your favorite influencers to speak four languages overnight
You have 24 hours (or less) to get the stunning Motorola Edge (2025) mid-ranger at $150 off
You have 24 hours (or less) to get the stunning Motorola Edge (2025) mid-ranger at $150 off
If you woke up to SOS mode on your Verizon phone, you weren't alone [UPDATED]
If you woke up to SOS mode on your Verizon phone, you weren't alone [UPDATED]
Google tests a very welcome change to the Android version of Google Maps
Google tests a very welcome change to the Android version of Google Maps
AT&T smokes T-Mobile in download speed after 5G SA deployment
AT&T smokes T-Mobile in download speed after 5G SA deployment
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless