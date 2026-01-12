The value-packed Lenovo Idea Tab Plus gets a generous discount at Amazon
Don't miss out on this tempting Amazon bargain.
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Is this the best deal I’ve ever seen? Actually, no. Last month, Lenovo brought the device to a slightly lower price — but it doesn’t offer any discounts right now. At the time of writing, only Best Buy sells it at a discount, which, by the way, matches Amazon’s price cut.
Best suited for learning and everyday entertainment, this Android tablet features a relatively slim and lightweight design. It looks more than good for its asking price, but that’s not the main reason I’d pick it over the Galaxy Tab A9+ or Tab S10 FE.
For starters, it sports a beautiful 12.1-inch 2.5K display and decent 800 nits of brightness, offering excellent visuals for its current sub-$200 price. Boasting four Dolby Atmos-tuned speakers and a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset, it also delivers a pretty good everyday performance. Sure, it’s not in the same league as the iPad Pro M5 or the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, but it’s more than enough for daily tasks.
For students, the slate packs learning apps to make their studying way more intuitive. You’re getting the Lenovo Notepad for note-taking during class. With the AI-powered MyScript Notes, your handwriting is quickly turned into editable text.
Add in the 13-hour battery life, and you’ve got a value-packed option you wouldn’t regret picking up. If you don’t feel like waiting for the official store to drop another nice deal, I’d definitely recommend going for Amazon’s ongoing sale while it lasts.
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