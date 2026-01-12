The value-packed Lenovo Idea Tab Plus gets a generous discount at Amazon





Grab the Lenovo Idea Tab Plus for less than $200 $50 off (20%) Amazon is currently selling the Lenovo Idea Tab Plus at a generous $50 price cut, making it way too good to miss. With its 8GB RAM and 128GB of built-in storage, this learning tablet delivers plenty of value. Plus, Amazon has paired it with the Lenovo Tab Pen and the folio case at no extra cost to make it much harder to pass up. Buy at Amazon Recommended For You



Is this the best deal I’ve ever seen? Actually, no. Last month, Lenovo brought the device to a slightly lower price — but it doesn’t offer any discounts right now. At the time of writing, only Best Buy sells it at a discount, which, by the way, matches Amazon’s price cut.



Best suited for learning and everyday entertainment, this



For starters, it sports a beautiful 12.1-inch 2.5K display and decent 800 nits of brightness, offering excellent visuals for its current sub-$200 price. Boasting four Dolby Atmos-tuned speakers and a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset, it also delivers a pretty good everyday performance. Sure, it’s not in the same league as the



For students, the slate packs learning apps to make their studying way more intuitive. You’re getting the Lenovo Notepad for note-taking during class. With the AI-powered MyScript Notes, your handwriting is quickly turned into editable text.



Add in the 13-hour battery life, and you’ve got a value-packed option you wouldn’t regret picking up. If you don’t feel like waiting for the official store to drop another nice deal, I’d definitely recommend going for Amazon’s ongoing sale while it lasts. Is this the best deal I’ve ever seen? Actually, no. Last month, Lenovo brought the device to a slightly lower price — but it doesn’t offer any discounts right now. At the time of writing, only Best Buy sells it at a discount, which, by the way, matches Amazon’s price cut.Best suited for learning and everyday entertainment, this Android tablet features a relatively slim and lightweight design. It looks more than good for its asking price, but that’s not the main reason I’d pick it over the Galaxy Tab A9+ or Tab S10 FE For starters, it sports a beautiful 12.1-inch 2.5K display and decent 800 nits of brightness, offering excellent visuals for its current sub-$200 price. Boasting four Dolby Atmos-tuned speakers and a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset, it also delivers a pretty good everyday performance. Sure, it’s not in the same league as the iPad Pro M5 or the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra , but it’s more than enough for daily tasks.For students, the slate packs learning apps to make their studying way more intuitive. You’re getting the Lenovo Notepad for note-taking during class. With the AI-powered MyScript Notes, your handwriting is quickly turned into editable text.Add in the 13-hour battery life, and you’ve got a value-packed option you wouldn’t regret picking up. If you don’t feel like waiting for the official store to drop another nice deal, I’d definitely recommend going for Amazon’s ongoing sale while it lasts.

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It’s been over a month since one of the hottest budget-friendly Lenovo tablets went on sale. But now, Amazon is letting you save a tempting $50 on the Idea Tab Plus, bringing it just under $200. That may not sound like the best bargain, but the tablet is paired with a Lenovo Tab Pen and a folio case at no extra cost, making it much harder to resist.