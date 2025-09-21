Galaxy S26 Ultra may set a new benchmark for smartphones
The Galaxy S26 Ultra's display could give it a decisive edge over the iPhone 17 Pro.
Leaked Galaxy S26 Ultra render. | Image Credit - Ice Universe
Following the successful launch of the iPhone 17 series, pressure is mounting on Samsung not to be outshone. One way the South Korean giant may gain an edge is by equipping the Galaxy S26 Ultra with its most advanced display.
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will feature a brighter and thinner display than the Galaxy S25 Ultra, per ETNews.
Samsung is believed to be ahead of its rivals, LG Chem and Deoksan Neolux, and is expected to equip the Galaxy S26 Ultra with cutting-edge technologies.
The device will reportedly feature the new M14 material, which should result in improved brightness, lower power consumption, and longer lifespan. M14 is the most advanced OLED material, and the iPhone 17 Pro was expected to flaunt it. It hasn't been confirmed yet whether that rumor panned out.
The Galaxy S26 Ultra's screen will likely leave the competition in the dust.
Even with an M14 display, the iPhone 17 Pro, and other top smartphones of 2025, for that matter, will struggle to keep up with the Galaxy S26 Ultra in the display department. That's because the device is also likely to use the Color Filter on Encapsulation (CoE) technology.
Samsung's foldable phones have used this tech since 2021. This display tech allows manufacturers to integrate the color filter into the OLED's protective layer instead of having to add a separate polarizer film. A polarizer is placed on top of smartphone screens to cut down on reflections, but the trade-off is a thicker display and reduced brightness.
Samsung is seemingly trying to steal Apple's thunder by being the first to implement the COE tech on a conventional phone, as the iPhone maker intends to do the same for its 20th anniversary handset.
The rumored Galaxy S26 Pro and Edge will stick with the M13 tech that was seen on the Galaxy S24 and S25 series. The report also claims that the Pro will have a 6.27-inch display, the Edge model will come with a 6.66-inch screen, and the Ultra will feature a 6.89-inch display.
The Galaxy S25 Ultra is a pretty successful phone, but the iPhone 17 Pro appears on track to overshadow it by being a runaway hit. The Galaxy S26 Ultra will need to be a huge upgrade to stay competitive, and an impressive display will surely help that cause. The device is also tipped for design and camera improvements, though battery specs may disappoint.
