Galaxy S26 Ultra may set a new benchmark for smartphones

The Galaxy S26 Ultra's display could give it a decisive edge over the iPhone 17 Pro.

By
0comments
Samsung Display Galaxy S Series
Galaxy S26 Ultra screen M14 COE
Leaked Galaxy S26 Ultra render. | Image Credit - Ice Universe

Following the successful launch of the iPhone 17 series, pressure is mounting on Samsung not to be outshone. One way the South Korean giant may gain an edge is by equipping the Galaxy S26 Ultra with its most advanced display.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra will feature a brighter and thinner display than the Galaxy S25 Ultra, per ETNews

Samsung is believed to be ahead of its rivals, LG Chem and Deoksan Neolux, and is expected to equip the Galaxy S26 Ultra with cutting-edge technologies.

The device will reportedly feature the new M14 material, which should result in improved brightness, lower power consumption, and longer lifespan. M14 is the most advanced OLED material, and the iPhone 17 Pro was expected to flaunt it. It hasn't been confirmed yet whether that rumor panned out.



Even with an M14 display, the iPhone 17 Pro, and other top smartphones of 2025, for that matter, will struggle to keep up with the Galaxy S26 Ultra in the display department. That's because the device is also likely to use the Color Filter on Encapsulation (CoE) technology.

Would an advanced screen make you go for the Galaxy S26 Ultra?

Vote View Result
 

Samsung's foldable phones have used this tech since 2021. This display tech allows manufacturers to integrate the color filter into the OLED's protective layer instead of having to add a separate polarizer film. A polarizer is placed on top of smartphone screens to cut down on reflections, but the trade-off is a thicker display and reduced brightness.

Samsung is seemingly trying to steal Apple's thunder by being the first to implement the COE tech on a conventional phone, as the iPhone maker intends to do the same for its 20th anniversary handset.

The rumored Galaxy S26 Pro and Edge will stick with the M13 tech that was seen on the Galaxy S24 and S25 series. The report also claims that the Pro will have a 6.27-inch display, the Edge model will come with a 6.66-inch screen, and the Ultra will feature a 6.89-inch display.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is a pretty successful phone, but the iPhone 17 Pro appears on track to overshadow it by being a runaway hit. The Galaxy S26 Ultra will need to be a huge upgrade to stay competitive, and an impressive display will surely help that cause. The device is also tipped for design and camera improvements, though battery specs may disappoint.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.webp
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
Read the latest from Anam Hamid
COMMENTS (0)

