Mint Mobile's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo
Pre-order the new Galaxy S26 Ultra at the Samsung Store
Pre-order the new Galaxy S26 Ultra at the Samsung Store
Save up to a massive $900 on the latest Galaxy S26 line-up right now!

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Sample Photos Comparison

The Galaxy S26 Ultra brings faster apertures and better image processing. Is that enough to beat the iPhone?

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Apple Camera Galaxy S Series iPhone
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy S26 Ultra back side on the left, iPhone 17 Pro Max on the right
The Galaxy brings faster apertures for better low light photos | Image by PhoneArena
Samsung says the Galaxy S26 Ultra's upgraded lenses and revamped image processing should deliver noticeably better photos, especially in low light.

But are those improvements enough to take down the iPhone 17 Pro Max?

Over the past few days, I shot hundreds of photos in daylight, at night and in tricky mixed lighting to see which phone comes out on top. Here's how they compare.

Galaxy S26 Ultra: pre-order for up to $900 off

$399 99
$1299 99
$900 off (69%)
The Galaxy S26 Ultra has been announced, bringing a Privacy Screen feature, insanely fast processor, and multiple Galaxy AI enhancements. Right now, you can pre-order the flagship for up to $900 off with eligible trade-ins.
Pre-order at Samsung


Galaxy S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max Camera Specs:


Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max
Camera
Main camera
200 MP (OIS, PDAF)
Sensor name: Samsung ISOCELL HP2
Aperture size: F1.4
Focal length: 23 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.3"
Pixel size: 0.6 μm 		48 MP (Sensor-shift OIS, PDAF)
Aperture size: F1.8
Focal length: 24 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.28"
Pixel size: 1.22 μm
Second camera
50 MP (Ultra-wide, PDAF)
Sensor name: Samsung JN3
Aperture size: F1.9
Sensor size: 1/2.5"
Pixel size: 0.7 μm 		48 MP (Ultra-wide, Sensor-shift OIS)
Aperture size: F2.2
Focal Length: 13 mm
Sensor size: 1/2.55"
Pixel size: 0.7 μm
Third camera
10 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)
Sensor name: Sony IMX754
Optical zoom: 3.0x
Aperture size: F2.4
Sensor size: 1/3.94"
Pixel size: 1.12 μm 		48 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS, PDAF)
Optical zoom: 4.0x
Aperture size: F2.8
Focal Length: 100 mm
Sensor size: 1/2.55"
Pixel size: 0.7 μm
Fourth camera
50 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS, PDAF)
Sensor name: Sony IMX854
Optical zoom: 5.0x
Aperture size: F2.9
Focal Length: 115 mm
Sensor size: 1/2.52"
Pixel size: 0.7 μm
Front
12 MP (PDAF, HDR) 18 MP (Time-of-Flight (ToF), Autofocus, HDR)
See the full Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool


When it comes to camera specs, the Galaxy and the iPhone are quite similar. The main camera on both phones has roughly the same 1/1.3-inch sensor size, for example. The Galaxy, however, uses a faster, f/1.4 lens while the iPhone has f/1.8 aperture.

The ultra-wide camera is also very similar across the two in both sensor size and resolution.

Only when it comes to zoom the Galaxy still has a clear advantage. It's got two telephoto cameras, a 3X and 5X one, the latter being the weapon of choice thanks to its larger sensor and better quality. The iPhone bets on a single 4X camera, a middle ground of a focal distance that is quite versatile.

Recommended For You

Also read:

So let's see what that actually means for your pictures:

Main Camera









Zoom










Ultra-wide









Selfie




So, what do you think: does the Galaxy take better pictures, or is it the iPhone?

Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/62-200/Victor-H.webp
Victor Hristov Review Content Lead
Victor, a seasoned mobile technology expert, has spent over a decade at PhoneArena, exploring the depths of mobile photography and reviewing hundreds of smartphones across Android and iOS ecosystems. His passion for technology, coupled with his extensive knowledge of smartphone cameras and battery life, has positioned him as a leading voice in the mobile tech industry.
Read the latest from Victor Hristov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 1

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

Verizon disabled comments after customers posted warnings to other subscribers
Verizon disabled comments after customers posted warnings to other subscribers
T-Mobile customers will soon get a major connectivity boost
T-Mobile customers will soon get a major connectivity boost
The worst nightmare for T-Mobile subscribers happened on Friday (Update: T-Mobile responds)
The worst nightmare for T-Mobile subscribers happened on Friday (Update: T-Mobile responds)
Google is making a core Gemini feature available to free users
Google is making a core Gemini feature available to free users
Foldable iPhone price: Apple plans to shock the world according to reports
Foldable iPhone price: Apple plans to shock the world according to reports
Galaxy S26 Ultra is the only model that matters this year for three reasons
Galaxy S26 Ultra is the only model that matters this year for three reasons

Latest News

Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Apple broke records in another key market, but Samsung still dominated it
Apple broke records in another key market, but Samsung still dominated it
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
My reasons to get the Galaxy S26 Plus over the other models
My reasons to get the Galaxy S26 Plus over the other models
Samsung is reportedly revising its Galaxy S26 Ultra production plan, but not because of high demand
Samsung is reportedly revising its Galaxy S26 Ultra production plan, but not because of high demand
Will the OnePlus 16 be a proper gaming phone instead of a traditional flagship?
Will the OnePlus 16 be a proper gaming phone instead of a traditional flagship?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless