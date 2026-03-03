Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Sample Photos Comparison
The Galaxy S26 Ultra brings faster apertures and better image processing. Is that enough to beat the iPhone?
The Galaxy brings faster apertures for better low light photos | Image by PhoneArena
Samsung says the Galaxy S26 Ultra's upgraded lenses and revamped image processing should deliver noticeably better photos, especially in low light.
But are those improvements enough to take down the iPhone 17 Pro Max?
Over the past few days, I shot hundreds of photos in daylight, at night and in tricky mixed lighting to see which phone comes out on top. Here's how they compare.
Galaxy S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max Camera Specs:
|Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
|Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max
|Main camera
| 200 MP (OIS, PDAF)
Sensor name: Samsung ISOCELL HP2
Aperture size: F1.4
Focal length: 23 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.3"
Pixel size: 0.6 μm
| 48 MP (Sensor-shift OIS, PDAF)
Aperture size: F1.8
Focal length: 24 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.28"
Pixel size: 1.22 μm
|Second camera
| 50 MP (Ultra-wide, PDAF)
Sensor name: Samsung JN3
Aperture size: F1.9
Sensor size: 1/2.5"
Pixel size: 0.7 μm
| 48 MP (Ultra-wide, Sensor-shift OIS)
Aperture size: F2.2
Focal Length: 13 mm
Sensor size: 1/2.55"
Pixel size: 0.7 μm
|Third camera
| 10 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)
Sensor name: Sony IMX754
Optical zoom: 3.0x
Aperture size: F2.4
Sensor size: 1/3.94"
Pixel size: 1.12 μm
| 48 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS, PDAF)
Optical zoom: 4.0x
Aperture size: F2.8
Focal Length: 100 mm
Sensor size: 1/2.55"
Pixel size: 0.7 μm
|Fourth camera
| 50 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS, PDAF)
Sensor name: Sony IMX854
Optical zoom: 5.0x
Aperture size: F2.9
Focal Length: 115 mm
Sensor size: 1/2.52"
Pixel size: 0.7 μm
|Front
|12 MP (PDAF, HDR)
|18 MP (Time-of-Flight (ToF), Autofocus, HDR)
When it comes to camera specs, the Galaxy and the iPhone are quite similar. The main camera on both phones has roughly the same 1/1.3-inch sensor size, for example. The Galaxy, however, uses a faster, f/1.4 lens while the iPhone has f/1.8 aperture.
The ultra-wide camera is also very similar across the two in both sensor size and resolution.
Only when it comes to zoom the Galaxy still has a clear advantage. It's got two telephoto cameras, a 3X and 5X one, the latter being the weapon of choice thanks to its larger sensor and better quality. The iPhone bets on a single 4X camera, a middle ground of a focal distance that is quite versatile.
So let's see what that actually means for your pictures:
Main Camera
Zoom
Ultra-wide
Selfie
So, what do you think: does the Galaxy take better pictures, or is it the iPhone?
