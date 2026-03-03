Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Sample Photos Comparison

Trade-in Galaxy S26 Ultra: pre-order for up to $900 off $399 99 $1299 99 $900 off (69%) The Galaxy S26 Ultra has been announced, bringing a Privacy Screen feature, insanely fast processor, and multiple Galaxy AI enhancements. Right now, you can pre-order the flagship for up to $900 off with eligible trade-ins. Pre-order at Samsung







Galaxy S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max Camera Specs:





Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Camera Main camera 200 MP (OIS, PDAF)

Sensor name: Samsung ISOCELL HP2

Aperture size: F1.4

Focal length: 23 mm

Sensor size: 1/1.3"

Pixel size: 0.6 μm 48 MP (Sensor-shift OIS, PDAF)

Aperture size: F1.8

Focal length: 24 mm

Sensor size: 1/1.28"

Pixel size: 1.22 μm Second camera 50 MP (Ultra-wide, PDAF)

Sensor name: Samsung JN3

Aperture size: F1.9

Sensor size: 1/2.5"

Pixel size: 0.7 μm 48 MP (Ultra-wide, Sensor-shift OIS)

Aperture size: F2.2

Focal Length: 13 mm

Sensor size: 1/2.55"

Pixel size: 0.7 μm Third camera 10 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)

Sensor name: Sony IMX754

Optical zoom: 3.0x

Aperture size: F2.4

Sensor size: 1/3.94"

Pixel size: 1.12 μm 48 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS, PDAF)

Optical zoom: 4.0x

Aperture size: F2.8

Focal Length: 100 mm

Sensor size: 1/2.55"

Pixel size: 0.7 μm Fourth camera 50 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS, PDAF)

Sensor name: Sony IMX854

Optical zoom: 5.0x

Aperture size: F2.9

Focal Length: 115 mm

Sensor size: 1/2.52"

Pixel size: 0.7 μm Front 12 MP (PDAF, HDR) 18 MP (Time-of-Flight (ToF), Autofocus, HDR) See the full Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool







When it comes to camera specs, the Galaxy and the iPhone are quite similar. The main camera on both phones has roughly the same 1/1.3-inch sensor size, for example. The Galaxy, however, uses a faster, f/1.4 lens while the iPhone has f/1.8 aperture.





The ultra-wide camera is also very similar across the two in both sensor size and resolution.





Only when it comes to zoom the Galaxy still has a clear advantage. It's got two telephoto cameras, a 3X and 5X one, the latter being the weapon of choice thanks to its larger sensor and better quality. The iPhone bets on a single 4X camera, a middle ground of a focal distance that is quite versatile.



So let's see what that actually means for your pictures:





Main Camera





So, what do you think: does the Galaxy take better pictures, or is it the iPhone?