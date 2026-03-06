You can incredibly save up to $100 on Apple's new iPad Air 13 (M4) while it's still on pre-order









Specifically, the new Specifically, the new iPad Air 13 with an Apple M4 chipset under its hood, which, believe it or not, is already marked down by $100 in a 1TB storage configuration and by $50 in its most affordable variant.

Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M4, 2026) $749 $799 $50 off (6%) 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M4 Processor, Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2732 x 2048 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Wi-Fi 7.2, USB Type-C Port, Three Color Options Buy at Walmart Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M4, 2026) $839 $899 $60 off (7%) 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M4 Processor, Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2732 x 2048 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Wi-Fi 7.2, USB Type-C Port, Two Color Options Buy at Walmart Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M4, 2026) $1019 $1099 $80 off (7%) 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M4 Processor, Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2732 x 2048 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Wi-Fi 7.2, USB Type-C Port, Two Color Options Buy at Walmart Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M4, 2026) $1199 $1299 $100 off (8%) 1TB Storage, 12GB RAM, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M4 Processor, Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2732 x 2048 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Wi-Fi 7.2, USB Type-C Port, Three Color Options Buy at Walmart





Starting from the bottom, the most cash-strapped early buyers of this M4-powered giant will need to cough up $749 instead of $799, choose from blue, purple, and space gray colorways (at least if you hurry), and settle for 128 gigs of internal storage space, as well as no cellular connectivity.





If you have a little more dough to spend on what's likely to be one of the best tablets money can buy in 2026, the 256GB variant is available at $839 after a cool $60 markdown from a list price of $899, while bumping the storage up to 512 gigs will set you back $1,019 instead of $1,099.



Recommended For You

Finally, the most expensive Wi-Fi-only iPad Air 13 (2026) model is on sale for $1,199 after a $100 discount from a regular price of $1,299, carrying a whopping full terabyte of digital hoarding room, and being available (at least for now) in blue, purple, and space gray hues.









All of these deals are valid at Walmart for an undoubtedly limited time, with the iPad Air (M4) duo technically being scheduled for a release next Wednesday, March 11. Now, I can't guarantee these pre-order offers will last until then (especially if you have your sights set on a specific storage variant and color option), but you should probably not wait and see.





At least not if you dig that 13-inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD screen and can't afford Apple 's more powerful and sophisticated iPad Pro from last year. Obviously, the iPad Pro (2025) holds quite a few advantages over the iPad Air (2026) , but that's where the difference in price comes in, and especially after these latest discounts, it's hard not to consider the newer and cheaper device as a superior value proposition.