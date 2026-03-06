Pre-order Galaxy S26 Ultra for up to $900 off

You can incredibly save up to $100 on Apple's new iPad Air 13 (M4) while it's still on pre-order

Don't waste your time and wait for a better deal on this powerful 13-incher, because that might not come very soon.

The 2026 iPad Air family looks exactly like the 2025 duo at first glance. | Image by Apple

We've already told you about the surprisingly nice discounts the just-unveiled iPad Air 11 (M4) received at Walmart mere days after its announcement, as well as Amazon's excellent new deals on the old Apple-made 11-incher with M3 power, so it's only logical to put the spotlight on a 13-inch model now.

Specifically, the new iPad Air 13 with an Apple M4 chipset under its hood, which, believe it or not, is already marked down by $100 in a 1TB storage configuration and by $50 in its most affordable variant.

Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M4, 2026)

$749
$799
$50 off (6%)
128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M4 Processor, Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2732 x 2048 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Wi-Fi 7.2, USB Type-C Port, Three Color Options
Buy at Walmart

Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M4, 2026)

$839
$899
$60 off (7%)
256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M4 Processor, Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2732 x 2048 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Wi-Fi 7.2, USB Type-C Port, Two Color Options
Buy at Walmart

Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M4, 2026)

$1019
$1099
$80 off (7%)
512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M4 Processor, Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2732 x 2048 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Wi-Fi 7.2, USB Type-C Port, Two Color Options
Buy at Walmart

Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M4, 2026)

$1199
$1299
$100 off (8%)
1TB Storage, 12GB RAM, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M4 Processor, Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2732 x 2048 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Wi-Fi 7.2, USB Type-C Port, Three Color Options
Buy at Walmart

Starting from the bottom, the most cash-strapped early buyers of this M4-powered giant will need to cough up $749 instead of $799, choose from blue, purple, and space gray colorways (at least if you hurry), and settle for 128 gigs of internal storage space, as well as no cellular connectivity.

If you have a little more dough to spend on what's likely to be one of the best tablets money can buy in 2026, the 256GB variant is available at $839 after a cool $60 markdown from a list price of $899, while bumping the storage up to 512 gigs will set you back $1,019 instead of $1,099.

Finally, the most expensive Wi-Fi-only iPad Air 13 (2026) model is on sale for $1,199 after a $100 discount from a regular price of $1,299, carrying a whopping full terabyte of digital hoarding room, and being available (at least for now) in blue, purple, and space gray hues.


All of these deals are valid at Walmart for an undoubtedly limited time, with the iPad Air (M4) duo technically being scheduled for a release next Wednesday, March 11. Now, I can't guarantee these pre-order offers will last until then (especially if you have your sights set on a specific storage variant and color option), but you should probably not wait and see.

At least not if you dig that 13-inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD screen and can't afford Apple's more powerful and sophisticated iPad Pro from last year. Obviously, the iPad Pro (2025) holds quite a few advantages over the iPad Air (2026), but that's where the difference in price comes in, and especially after these latest discounts, it's hard not to consider the newer and cheaper device as a superior value proposition.

