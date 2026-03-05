Amazon is clearing shelves, dropping the iPad Air (M3) to a new all-time low price

Pre-order Galaxy S26 Ultra for up to $900 off

With fast performance and a beautiful display, the tablet is worth every penny!

Amazon is apparently trying to clear some space for the latest iPad Air (M4) on its shelves, as the e-commerce giant has slashed a full $150 off the 256GB version of the 11-inch iPad Air (M3), dropping it to a new all-time low price.

You can currently get a brand-new LTE-powered iPad Air with the M3 chip for just under $700, instead of splurging about $850. Obviously, there has never been a better time to grab this bad boy on Amazon, which is why I encourage you not to hesitate and save on one as soon as possible!

Save $150 on the 11-inch 256GB, LTE Pad Air (M3)!

$150 off (18%)
Amazon has slashed a whole $150 off the iPad Air with the M3 chip. This lets you grab the LTE-enabled model with 256GB of storage for less than $700, which is a new all-time low price for this bad boy. The slate is definitely worth every penny, so don't miss out and save while you can!
Buy at Amazon


“But it’s an older model!” you might say. And while you’ll technically be correct, it became an "older" model just a few days ago, meaning it’s still worth getting, especially now that it’s selling for $150 off.

The M3 chip may not be a spring chicken, but being Apple “M” silicon, it still packs plenty of firepower despite its advancing age. This means everything will feel snappy, and you’ll be able to run most stuff—likely everything, to be honest—without any issues.

In addition to that, you’ll immerse yourself in your favorite Apple TV+ series with a high-quality picture, thanks to the slate’s 11-inch Liquid Retina display, which has a high 2360 x 1640 resolution. Sure, the screen isn’t a fancy Ultra Retina Tandem OLED like those on the Pro models, but it still offers gorgeous visuals. Just keep in mind that its refresh rate is capped at 60Hz and its peak brightness is only 500 nits, which might make using it in direct sunlight a tad harder. You shouldn't have any issues indoors, though.

Overall, the iPad Air with an M3 chip still delivers a lot of value, even though it has officially become an older model. So, don’t hesitate—grab one for $150 off today!

