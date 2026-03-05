Amazon is clearing shelves, dropping the iPad Air (M3) to a new all-time low price
With fast performance and a beautiful display, the tablet is worth every penny!
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
iPad Air (M3) held upright, showcasing its design. | Image by PhoneArena
Amazon is apparently trying to clear some space for the latest iPad Air (M4) on its shelves, as the e-commerce giant has slashed a full $150 off the 256GB version of the 11-inch iPad Air (M3), dropping it to a new all-time low price.
You can currently get a brand-new LTE-powered iPad Air with the M3 chip for just under $700, instead of splurging about $850. Obviously, there has never been a better time to grab this bad boy on Amazon, which is why I encourage you not to hesitate and save on one as soon as possible!
“But it’s an older model!” you might say. And while you’ll technically be correct, it became an "older" model just a few days ago, meaning it’s still worth getting, especially now that it’s selling for $150 off.
The M3 chip may not be a spring chicken, but being Apple “M” silicon, it still packs plenty of firepower despite its advancing age. This means everything will feel snappy, and you’ll be able to run most stuff—likely everything, to be honest—without any issues.
Recommended For You
Overall, the iPad Air with an M3 chip still delivers a lot of value, even though it has officially become an older model. So, don’t hesitate—grab one for $150 off today!
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: