Free Motorola Edge 2024, 2-mo Total Wireless 5G+
Trending:

Not to be the bearer of bad news, but you shouldn't expect the Galaxy S26 Ultra's display to excel

There's a silver lining attached to the situation, though.

1comment
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Display Galaxy S Series
A comic depicting a Samsung and an IQOO phone.
Image credit – Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) on X

It's officially December now, and once we throw away the excessive Christmas gift wrap, it'll be January: and that means the Galaxy S26 family is upon us!

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is the one that everybody expects miracles from, especially now that we've heard about its potential Privacy Display built-in feature. It's exactly what it sounds like: powered by Samsung's Flex Magic Pixel technology, this fancy feature would limit viewing angles to keep content private in public.

Here comes the "But…", folks.

M14 OLED material and screen brightness




As you've probably heard before, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is to utilize the M14 OLED material. The Galaxy S25 Ultra uses M13. Now, M14 is the latest generation of organic material sets developed by Samsung Display for manufacturing high-end smartphone OLED panels.

Its primary advancement is the increased use of deuterium across the host layers (Red, Green, and Blue), which significantly enhances the material's stability, leading to greater power efficiency (reportedly 20-30% better than M13), higher potential peak brightness, and a longer overall lifespan for the display.

What do you expect out of your flagship screen?

Vote View Result

That's great, right?


Will the Galaxy S26 Ultra take advantage of all of this? Not quite, says none other than the highly prolific and reputable tipster Ice Universe:


According to their findings, users should not expect the M14 OLED material to bring significant display improvements to the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The core point is that while the M14 panel is premium, Samsung is rumored to use it primarily for power savings rather than maximizing visual performance. The tipster contrasts this with the iQOO 15 phone, which allegedly utilizes the M14 to its "full potential" by achieving higher peak brightness, wider color, and high-frequency dimming.

Allegedly, Samsung is expected to limit the S26 Ultra's display to maintain its 5,000 mAh battery life by restricting it to 8-bit color, 2,600 nits of brightness, and low-frequency Pulse Width Modulation (PWM), effectively turning the M14 into a power-saving tool… instead of a performance upgrade.

Recommended For You

Different brands, different approaches


"The two brands take completely different approaches in how they utilize it [the M14 OLED material]", says Ice Universe.

And this difference in approach is where Samsung risks being seen as underachieving with its own, superior technology. By restricting the M14 panel to the same specs of its predecessor, Samsung prioritizes power efficiency to maintain battery life without using a larger cell.

This is great news for endurance, despite not unleashing its full potential. If we're stuck with the same 5,000 mAh capacity on the S26 Ultra, at least we should get a longer battery life. Gotta stay positive, right?

Travel Easy with Nomad eSIM – 25% Off

25% off eSIM data-only plans & global coverage - enter code IPHONE25, sign up required
Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier
COMMENTS (1)

Latest Discussions

Discontinued Feature (Samsung)

by RxCourier9534 • 11

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 16

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 11
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Recommended For You

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Verizon operated MVNO might fall, CEO has fled the US
T-Mobile and Verizon operated MVNO might fall, CEO has fled the US
T-Mobile addresses misconceptions about 5G internet deployment
T-Mobile addresses misconceptions about 5G internet deployment
If you use a VPN, Google has a serious warning you can't ignore
If you use a VPN, Google has a serious warning you can't ignore
Galaxy S26 Ultra could offer four and a half reasons to upgrade and one reason to steer clear
Galaxy S26 Ultra could offer four and a half reasons to upgrade and one reason to steer clear
T-Mobile wants AT&T to accept the new reality
T-Mobile wants AT&T to accept the new reality
T-Mobile reps spill the beans on how to avoid dealing with the T-Life app, so read carefully
T-Mobile reps spill the beans on how to avoid dealing with the T-Life app, so read carefully

Latest News

Best Cyber Monday tablet deals: It's not too late to save on Galaxy Tabs, iPads, and more
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals: It's not too late to save on Galaxy Tabs, iPads, and more
Cyber Monday just brought back the Galaxy S25 Ultra's $400 deal – and I'm jumping on it this time
Cyber Monday just brought back the Galaxy S25 Ultra's $400 deal – and I'm jumping on it this time
T-Mobile and Verizon operated MVNO might fall, CEO has fled the US
T-Mobile and Verizon operated MVNO might fall, CEO has fled the US
You’ll want to check the Razr (2024) again – its Cyber Monday price is wild right now
You’ll want to check the Razr (2024) again – its Cyber Monday price is wild right now
Cyber Monday brought back the OnePlus 13's $200 discount, and I'm not missing it twice
Cyber Monday brought back the OnePlus 13's $200 discount, and I'm not missing it twice
While Froggy remains, a redesign makes Google Weather a search result
While Froggy remains, a redesign makes Google Weather a search result
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless