Apple's surprising $599 Mac just appeared on Geekbench — and the results make sense

Recommended For You

Great job, Apple

Bottom line: the Geekbench listing reinforces Apple's claim — the MacBook Neo blends performance and affordability like no other Mac. And I couldn't agree more.The MacBook Neo starts at $599 and is currently available for pre-order. It will hit the stores on March 11, 2026.In 2026, the tech industry is experiencing one of its biggest price hikes. With prices of memory (especially the LPDDR6 supply chain shortage) and chips skyrocketing — with no indication of changes — many manufacturers are forced to bump the starting prices of their products.But Apple, renowned for landing premium devices at even more premium prices, has found a way to give users an affordable everyday alternative for the first time ever. With the MacBook Neo, the Cupertino tech giant shows it's not striving for profitability at any cost.And sure, the Neo doesn't rival the MacBook Pro or even the contemporary Air variants. But given the asking price, it's an option budget-conscious Apple fans would surely consider.