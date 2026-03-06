Pre-order Galaxy S26 Ultra for up to $900 off

Apple's surprising $599 Mac just appeared on Geekbench — and the results make sense

The results are in: Geekbench listing lays out what to expect from the MacBook Neo.

A woman uses the MacBook Neo in a cafe-like indoor environment.
The MacBook Neo may not be so modest after all. | Image by Apple
Flagship devices often prove most interesting, but the new MacBook Neo somehow defies this tendency. As the first macOS laptop with an A-Series chip (A18 Pro) instead of an M-Series, this device aims to deliver an affordable (but still powerful) experience to Apple fans. Oh, and it has just surfaced on Geekbench, giving us an early look at its expected performance.

Geekbench reveals the power behind the "Neo" name


So, how does this 'iPhone-powered' laptop score on Geekbench's benchmark listing? According to the listing, the MacBook Neo (model Mac17,5) achieves the following scores:

  • Single-core: 3,461
  • Multi-core: 8,668
  • Metal: 31,286

Geekbench listing of the single and multi-core scores of the MacBook Neo | Image by Geekbench
Geekbench listing of the single and multi-core scores of the MacBook Neo | Image by Geekbench

In other words, it's not half bad. Let's put these numbers into perspective. The MacBook Air M1 from 2020, for instance, only hits a single-core score of 2,235, while its multi-core sits at 8,342 — not too far behind the budget Neo.

What would make you consider the MacBook Neo?
6 Votes


However, when we look at more contemporary options — say, the 14-inch MacBook Pro M5 — the Neo is clearly lagging. With a multi-core performance of 17,478, the Pro variant offers more than double the power of the MacBook Neo. 

Geekbench's listing of the MacBook Pro M5 | Image by Geekbench
Geekbench's listing of the MacBook Pro M5 | Image by Geekbench


Bottom line: the Geekbench listing reinforces Apple's claim — the MacBook Neo blends performance and affordability like no other Mac. And I couldn't agree more. 

The MacBook Neo starts at $599 and is currently available for pre-order. It will hit the stores on March 11, 2026.

Great job, Apple


In 2026, the tech industry is experiencing one of its biggest price hikes. With prices of memory (especially the LPDDR6 supply chain shortage) and chips skyrocketing — with no indication of changes — many manufacturers are forced to bump the starting prices of their products. 

But Apple, renowned for landing premium devices at even more premium prices, has found a way to give users an affordable everyday alternative for the first time ever. With the MacBook Neo, the Cupertino tech giant shows it's not striving for profitability at any cost. 

And sure, the Neo doesn't rival the MacBook Pro or even the contemporary Air variants. But given the asking price, it's an option budget-conscious Apple fans would surely consider.

