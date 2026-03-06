Photog's dilemma: Galaxy S26 Ultra or the iPhone 17 Pro Max? I'd choose only one for extreme zoom

Apple vs. Samsung: the saga continues, here's your ticket to the main event!





I was waiting precisely for this photo fight – Galaxy S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max – and I wasn't disappointed: numerous (and flashy) body blows were exchanged between the two most popular high-end flagships in the world today.





But is there a decisive knock-out in this match?





Trade-in Galaxy S26 Ultra: pre-order for up to $900 off $399 99 $1299 99 $900 off (69%) The Galaxy S26 Ultra has been announced, bringing a Privacy Screen feature, insanely fast processor, and multiple Galaxy AI enhancements. Right now, you can pre-order the flagship for up to $900 off with eligible trade-ins. For a limited time, you also get an exclusive $30 Samsung credit with your S26 pre-order. Pre-order at Samsung

Round 1: Main camera!





Main cameras are the most important on any phone. It's what you use in the majority of day-to-day situations.





The new Galaxy S26 Ultra comes with a 200 MP main camera sensor (1/1.3-inch), while the iPhone 17 Pro Max utilizes a 48 MP (similar in size at 1/1.28") sensor for its main snapper. That, of course doesn't mean the Galaxy's sensor performs four times "better" because of its four times higher megapixel count.





However, there are differences. Like in this photo. While the subject is correctly exposed and colored in both photos, the Galaxy S26 Ultra saturates heavily the sky and the sand on the beach:





< Galaxy iPhone >



Next, the



Recommended For You < Galaxy iPhone > Next, the Samsung phone is underexposing the whole scene. I like how the sky and the water look, but the subject is too much in the dark. The iPhone does a much better job in this situation:





Once the sun sets, it's time for artificially lit photos. It's the iPhone that's high(er) on saturation this time. That being said, Samsung's shot is a bit bland, even if it's the more natural one. Notice how the water and the sky feel "heavy" and "dull" on the Galaxy picture, while the iPhone renders them easier on the eye.





< Galaxy iPhone >





Round 2: Ultra-wide





The ultra-wide on the Galaxy S26 Ultra is powered by the JN3 50 MP sensor, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max packs a 48 MP sensor (again).









< Galaxy iPhone >



The opposite is valid in the next example below. While the Samsung ultra-wide camera provides great detail, the scene is a tad too bright. The iPhone 17 Pro Max keeps it moodier and warmer, which is an advantage here:



< Galaxy iPhone >



The next photo sample is a draw with Samsung's camera once again lifting slightly more the shadows. Overall, both phones perform OK (but not great):



< Galaxy iPhone > A clear point for the Samsung flagship. The iPhone's white balance is way off:The opposite is valid in the next example below. While the Samsung ultra-wide camera provides great detail, the scene is a tad too bright. Thekeeps it moodier and warmer, which is an advantage here:The next photo sample is a draw with Samsung's camera once again lifting slightly more the shadows. Overall, both phones perform OK (but not great):





Round 3: Telephoto





The telephoto front is where these two high-end flagships differ in terms of specs. The Galaxy S26 Ultra comes with two dedicated telephoto cameras (one is 3x optical zoom, 10 MP; the other one is 5x optical zoom, 50 MP), while the iPhone 17 Pro Max has just one (4x optical zoom, 48 MP sensor).

Funnily enough, neither of the two do it for me in the next example – the Samsung clips the bright sun reflections in the water, while the iPhone tones them down unnaturally. I'd probably go with the iPhone look more, but there's also a green-ish tint that's not very pleasing:





< Galaxy 5X iPhone 4X >



Another clear point for the Samsung is when it comes to 30x zoom. That's well into digital zoom territory, but the S26 Ultra does a much better job in terms of sharpness. Notice the trees in the back and the stones in the front. The iPhone 17 Pro Max just can't handle it:



< Galaxy 30X iPhone 30X >



Below is a similar situation, the Galaxy shot is the less smudgy one:



< Galaxy 30X iPhone 30X >



Credit where credit is due, the iPhone 17 Pro Max 's picture looks way better in this example:



< Galaxy 5X iPhone 4X > Another clear point for the Samsung is when it comes to 30x zoom. That's well into digital zoom territory, but thedoes a much better job in terms of sharpness. Notice the trees in the back and the stones in the front. Thejust can't handle it:Below is a similar situation, the Galaxy shot is the less smudgy one:Credit where credit is due, the's picture looks way better in this example:





Round 4: Selfies





For selfies, the Galaxy S26 Ultra has a 12 MP sensor, while the camera in the Apple phone comes with an 18 MP sensor.





Bad iPhone selfies are really rare and this is valid for the two examples below. The S26 Ultra also does a nice job, but my vote goes to Cupertino:





< Galaxy iPhone >



The iPhone renders the scene a bit cooler, but that's natural, since the sun is already below the horizon:



< Galaxy iPhone > The iPhone renders the scene a bit cooler, but that's natural, since the sun is already below the horizon:





The big Apple advantage





We're comparing three phones actually, not two. And they are:





Galaxy S26 Ultra

iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone 17 Pro





That's because the iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max have identical camera systems. So, if you are not a fan of large phones (or you simply can't use them properly if you have small hands, for instance), you're safe to go with the smaller iPhone 17 Pro, as there are no disadvantages; you're not compromising image quality.





As far as the comparison itself, what can I say? In my book, there isn't a clear winner (in general). Both take excellent main camera photos and both have their shortcomings in different scenarios.





The iPhone 17 Pro Max excels in sunset backlit selfies; it offers amazing nighttime shots and it's all about that rich color palette. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra , on the other hand, is often more true in terms of white balance, it's got better 30x zoom capabilities, and it offers so much detail (without being too oversharpened).





I guess the decisive "Samsung vs. Apple" battle ends with "To be continued…"





But if you ask me, between the two, I'd choose something like the Xiaomi 17 Ultra . Hehe.