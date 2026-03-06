There's a Galaxy S26 model with a measly 3.3% popularity – and it's not the S26 Plus
Well, that's a surprise!
0comments
The Galaxy S26 Plus is more popular with you than the smallest flagship. | Image by PhoneArena
If you were watching the Galaxy Unpacked event, which took place on February 25, I'm certain you were asking the same question as me:
Not that there were no fascinating features announced on stage – like Privacy Display – but the event felt more like an exclusive Galaxy S26 Ultra unveiling than an event that's focused on multiple devices. In short, the Galaxy S26 and the Galaxy S26 Plus were neglected in terms of stage time and presentation.
In a recent PhoneArena poll, we asked you, "Which Galaxy S26 model is the most compelling?", and you answered:
Well, it appears that the slight battery boost that the Galaxy S26 received wasn't enough to get you hooked! The 3.3% result is shockingly low – I personally thought the Galaxy S26 Plus would get nuked, but it turns out that the smallest Samsung flagship is the unlucky one.
While the Galaxy S26 Plus isn't necessarily a bad phone, it offers very little to justify its higher price (yup, price hikes slammed the two Galaxy S "vanilla" flagships). The device brings almost no meaningful upgrades in areas like battery capacity, charging speed, cameras, or RAM. This leaves it stuck between the standard Samsung Galaxy S26 and the premium Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, making it difficult for buyers to see why they should choose the middle option.
However, the Plus has a bigger display – is that why you prefer it over the smaller Galaxy S26? Let me know in the comments below.
Meanwhile, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is what's been causing record-breaking preorders in South Korea. Apparently, 70% of all preorders are of the Ultra model!
Is that all?! Hey, why so quick?
Not that there were no fascinating features announced on stage – like Privacy Display – but the event felt more like an exclusive Galaxy S26 Ultra unveiling than an event that's focused on multiple devices. In short, the Galaxy S26 and the Galaxy S26 Plus were neglected in terms of stage time and presentation.
It turns out that shouldn't be a problem, since people are obsessed with the Ultra model and its "vanilla" siblings are not getting much love.
The votes are in
The Ultra is the champion. | Image by PhoneArena
In a recent PhoneArena poll, we asked you, "Which Galaxy S26 model is the most compelling?", and you answered:
- Galaxy S26 – 3.3%
- Galaxy S26 Plus – 5.38%
- Galaxy S26 Ultra – 75.81%
- None – 15.51%
Well, it appears that the slight battery boost that the Galaxy S26 received wasn't enough to get you hooked! The 3.3% result is shockingly low – I personally thought the Galaxy S26 Plus would get nuked, but it turns out that the smallest Samsung flagship is the unlucky one.
Recommended For You
As my colleague Adrian highlighted in detail, the Galaxy S26 Plus may not have a clear purpose in the company's portfolio.
While the Galaxy S26 Plus isn't necessarily a bad phone, it offers very little to justify its higher price (yup, price hikes slammed the two Galaxy S "vanilla" flagships). The device brings almost no meaningful upgrades in areas like battery capacity, charging speed, cameras, or RAM. This leaves it stuck between the standard Samsung Galaxy S26 and the premium Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, making it difficult for buyers to see why they should choose the middle option.
However, the Plus has a bigger display – is that why you prefer it over the smaller Galaxy S26? Let me know in the comments below.
Meanwhile, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is what's been causing record-breaking preorders in South Korea. Apparently, 70% of all preorders are of the Ultra model!
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: