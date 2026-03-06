Pre-order Galaxy S26 Ultra for up to $900 off

Honor's just-launched tablet is a proper iPad Pro M5 rival

Now available in the UK and Europe, this Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 tablet is the thinnest on the market.

Promotional image of the Honor MagicPad 4 with a keyboard and a stylus.
With a profile of just 4.8mm, this device is build to impress. | Image by Honor.
As US enthusiasts just welcomed the new iPads, users in Europe and the UK have another device to be excited about. The Honor MagicPad 4, which was showcased during MWC 2026 in Barcelona, has just been launched. And it brings way more to the table than you might imagine.

Honor MagicPad 4: pure magic, or just party tricks? 


Over the past few years, many brands have invested heavily in packing flagship specs in as thin a profile as possible. But Honor's latest high-end tablet sets a whole new standard.

Measuring just 4.8mm thickness (roughly half the width of a pinkie finger), this device beats the iPad Pro M5 and the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, both of which measure 5.1mm in profile. What's more, the model weighs a mere 450g, which is roughly the same weight as the 11-inch iPad Pro M5.



But Honor didn't stop at that — in fact, it included truly premium specs, making the MagicPad 4 a truly premium iPad alternative. For starters, the device features a 12.3-inch OLED display with a crystal-sharp 3000 x 1920 resolution and refresh rate of up to 165Hz. 

The device is quite powerful as well, featuring none other than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip. Paired with either 12GB or 16GB RAM, depending on the configuration, this model should deliver superior performance in daily use and intensive multitasking. As for built-in storage, the device is available with 256GB and 512GB of storage.

With MagicOS 10 (based on Android 16), the MagicPad 4 features a plethora of AI additions for a more seamless and enjoyable day-to-day experience. It also comes with six years of security and software patches.



Perhaps most impressively, the HonorMagic 4 packs a hefty 10,100mAh battery  — an incredible feat for a 4.8mm chassis — which supports 66W fast charging. While Honor hasn't posted official battery life estimations, you can expect the model to last a full working day with modest use. 

Pricing and availability


The MagicPad 4 is already available at the official Honor website in the UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Austria. Honor fans in the UK can get it for £599.99 (roughly $800) in its 12/256GB configuration or pay £699.99 (~$933) for the variant with 512GB of storage and 16GB RAM.

In Italy and Germany, the device starts at €599.90 (about $695), while French users can get the base storage option for €699.90, which is roughly $810. 

Summary of the Honor MagicPad 4 key specs


  • 12.3-inch OLED display, up to 165Hz refresh rate
  • Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip
  • 12GB RAM/256GB storage or 16GB RAM/512GB storage
  • 13MP rear camera, 9MP front camera
  • 10,100mAh, 66W wired charging
  • Eight speakers with AI Spatial Audio
  • MagicOS 10, based on Android 16, six years of updates

The Honor MagicPad 4 is a showstopper


The more I look at these specs — and the price, for that matter — the more impressed I am. Honor's new MagicPad 4 simply delivers it all. In a landscape where innovation often seems long forgotten, Honor has successfully pushed the boundaries.

With the MagicPad 4, the brand proves it doesn't try to mimic big players — it challenges them to keep up.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
