Pixel's new Now Playing app looks fantastic - until you realize it breaks a beloved feature

An important feature is now broken









Recommended For You Tools like Pano Scrobbler and MacroDroid usually rely on a workaround to sync recognized songs to platforms like Last.fm. Basically, these tools monitor the Now Playing system notification to curate a list of identified songs. However, the March feature drop turned Now Playing into a dedicated app and reportedly suppressed this notification functionality entirely.





As a result, third-party scrobblers now have no way to extract the data containing the identified songs. Reddit user birbeck1 believes the change was made deliberately. However, developer Kieron Quinn believes otherwise.

NowPlaying__enable_notification_and_settings_redirect — in the Now Playing app's codebase. Because of this flag's existence, he believes the tech giant could restore notification functionality in the future, which would ultimately make tools like Pano Scrobbler useful again. Quinn discovered an unused flag —— in the Now Playing app's codebase. Because of this flag's existence, he believes the tech giant could restore notification functionality in the future, which would ultimately make tools like Pano Scrobbler useful again.





The only thing you can do now is… wait



As mentioned earlier, the flag that manages the notifications that scrobblers use to sync recognized songs to platforms like Last.fm is present but, for some reason, disabled. So this could possibly mean that Google could enable it at some point in the future, allowing everything to function as before. Until then, you have no option other than to wait.



Interestingly, a Redditor mentioned that Simplescrobbler can still export songs to Last.fm even after the March feature drop. However, I want to make it clear that I haven't used Simplescrobbler myself, nor have I heard of it before. So, I wouldn't recommend using it. But if you still want to, you can definitely give it a try.

All that said, the availability of workarounds like this, which allow exporting identified songs to a different platform, is why people prefer Android over iOS. Since Now Playing is a major feature of Pixel smartphones, and a good number of users use it with third-party scrobblers, I'm pretty confident that Google will fix what's broken in the very near future.

