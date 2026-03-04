Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs OnePlus 15: Sample Photos Comparison
Samsung promises better low light photos with the Galaxy S26 Ultra, but how do photos compare to the much more affordable OnePlus 15?
The Galaxy S26 Ultra brings faster apertures for the main and telephoto cameras | Image by PhoneArena
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra and the OnePlus 15 represent two quite different takes on flagship smartphone photography in 2026. Samsung leans on refined processing, AI and zoom prowess, while the other promises bold colors and fast performance at a lower price.
I captured a series of side-by-side samples across multiple conditions to see how these two cameras stack up in detail, dynamic range, color science and low-light performance.
But specs only tell part of the story, especially about the cameras. The real question is simple: which phone actually takes better photos in everyday situations? From bright daylight scenes to tricky indoor lighting and challenging night shots, this comparison focuses on the real photos.
Galaxy S26 Ultra vs OnePlus 15 Camera Specs:
|Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
|OnePlus 15
|Main camera
| 200 MP (OIS, PDAF)
Sensor name: Samsung ISOCELL HP2
Aperture size: F1.4
Focal length: 23 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.3"
Pixel size: 0.6 μm
| 50 MP (OIS, PDAF)
Aperture size: F1.8
Focal length: 24 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.56"
Pixel size: 1.0 μm
|Second camera
| 50 MP (Ultra-wide, PDAF)
Sensor name: Samsung JN3
Aperture size: F1.9
Sensor size: 1/2.5"
Pixel size: 0.7 μm
| 50 MP (Ultra-wide)
Aperture size: F2.0
Focal Length: 16 mm
Sensor size: 1/2.88"
Pixel size: 0.61 μm
|Third camera
| 10 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)
Sensor name: Sony IMX754
Optical zoom: 3.0x
Aperture size: F2.4
Sensor size: 1/3.94"
Pixel size: 1.12 μm
| 50 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS, PDAF)
Optical zoom: 3.5x
Aperture size: F2.8
Focal Length: 80 mm
Sensor size: 1/2.76"
Pixel size: 0.64 μm
|Fourth camera
| 50 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS, PDAF)
Sensor name: Sony IMX854
Optical zoom: 5.0x
Aperture size: F2.9
Focal Length: 115 mm
Sensor size: 1/2.52"
Pixel size: 0.7 μm
|Front
|12 MP (PDAF, HDR)
|32 MP
The Galaxy looks much better on paper. Its main camera uses a larger sensor with a much faster aperture. The ultra-wide camera also has larger pixels, while the OnePlus also goes with a quite narrow field of view.
And when it comes to telephoto cameras, the Galaxy has two of them, compared to just one on the OnePlus. The stronger 5X telephoto camera is now also upgraded with a faster f/2.4 aperture, while the OnePlus has a single 3.5X telephoto camera that just cannot get as much light.
But let's see what that actually means for your pictures:
Main Camera
Zoom
Ultra-wide Camera
Selfie
So, did we just witness a surprise? Does the OnePlus 15 take better photos, or do you prefer the images from the Galaxy S26 Ultra?
