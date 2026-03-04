Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs OnePlus 15: Sample Photos Comparison





Galaxy S26 Ultra vs OnePlus 15 Camera Specs:





Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra OnePlus 15 Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra OnePlus 15 Camera Main camera 200 MP (OIS, PDAF)

Sensor name: Samsung ISOCELL HP2

Aperture size: F1.4

Focal length: 23 mm

Sensor size: 1/1.3"

Pixel size: 0.6 μm 50 MP (OIS, PDAF)

Aperture size: F1.8

Focal length: 24 mm

Sensor size: 1/1.56"

Pixel size: 1.0 μm Second camera 50 MP (Ultra-wide, PDAF)

Sensor name: Samsung JN3

Aperture size: F1.9

Sensor size: 1/2.5"

Pixel size: 0.7 μm 50 MP (Ultra-wide)

Aperture size: F2.0

Focal Length: 16 mm

Sensor size: 1/2.88"

Pixel size: 0.61 μm Third camera 10 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)

Sensor name: Sony IMX754

Optical zoom: 3.0x

Aperture size: F2.4

Sensor size: 1/3.94"

Pixel size: 1.12 μm 50 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS, PDAF)

Optical zoom: 3.5x

Aperture size: F2.8

Focal Length: 80 mm

Sensor size: 1/2.76"

Pixel size: 0.64 μm Fourth camera 50 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS, PDAF)

Sensor name: Sony IMX854

Optical zoom: 5.0x

Aperture size: F2.9

Focal Length: 115 mm

Sensor size: 1/2.52"

Pixel size: 0.7 μm Front 12 MP (PDAF, HDR) 32 MP See the full Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs OnePlus 15 specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool







The Galaxy looks much better on paper. Its main camera uses a larger sensor with a much faster aperture. The ultra-wide camera also has larger pixels, while the OnePlus also goes with a quite narrow field of view.





And when it comes to telephoto cameras, the Galaxy has two of them, compared to just one on the OnePlus. The stronger 5X telephoto camera is now also upgraded with a faster f/2.4 aperture, while the OnePlus has a single 3.5X telephoto camera that just cannot get as much light.



But let's see what that actually means for your pictures:





Main Camera





Zoom

Ultra-wide Camera





Selfie





