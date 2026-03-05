Pre-order Galaxy S26 Ultra for up to $900 off

Galaxy Z TriFold has already become a questionable product

Consumers are suddenly not so sure about the Galaxy Z TriFold.

Samsung Galaxy Z Series
galaxy trifold screen failure
Galaxy Z TriFold | Image by PhoneArena
The Galaxy Z TriFold sounds like a breakthrough, until it doesn't. On paper, it's the perfect next step to the Galaxy Z Fold, and more of a tablet than single-hinged foldables will ever be. However, its ambitious design also makes it more vulnerable to hardware failure, which is precisely why it's no longer on many people's wishlists.

Too risky for a $2,900 product


Samsung will reportedly only produce 100,000 to 200,000 Galaxy Z TriFold units. The company has been releasing limited units in batches in select markets, and they get snapped up within minutes of going on sale.

While that speaks to the device's charm, as the sales expand, its shortcomings are also coming to light. There have been at least three documented cases of screen failures, suggesting a hardware malfunction.

We asked our readers if reports of screen failures would affect their decision to purchase the Galaxy Z TriFold. Of the 598 users who responded, 333 (56%) said yes. 197 (33%) said their decision would depend on how Samsung handled the complaints.

Only 68 (11%) said the reports wouldn't change their minds about buying the device.

We read the Galaxy Z TriFold launch line to be an indication of solid interest among techies and Samsung fans, not that the TriFold will be broadly adopted. I suspect that it will have a niche among techies and enterprise users.
Jeff Moore, Principal of Wave7 Research, February 2026

A device with niche appeal


The Galaxy Z TriFold's exorbitant price ensures its target market remains limited to tech enthusiasts and power users. Furthermore, as Samsung has admitted, the device is an engineering minefield, requiring custom components. The complexity is why Samsung might forgo a second iteration, at least for the foreseeable future.

While Samsung deserves credit for introducing a new category in markets where Huawei is banned, concerns about the device's long-term durability mean most customers will be hesitant to buy it.

Would reports like this affect your decision to buy the Z TriFold?
A collectible


While most customers would not want to spend $2,900 on a phone that might turn out to be a regrettable purchase, for others, the novelty of the form factor outweighs the financial risk. After all, first-gen products are not without their shortcomings, and the risk of failure is a price worth paying for innovation.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.webp
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless