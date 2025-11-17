iPhone users in Europe may be able to replace Siri with a smarter assistant very soon
You may get a chance to ditch Siri for a better assistant very soon.
Apple’s walled garden could be about to become even more open, at least for users in the European Union. The company might introduce an option to replace Siri with a third-party voice assistant for iPhone users in the EU very soon.
Apple has just launched the iOS 26.2 beta 3, which appears to include multiple references to a new option that would allow iPhone users to replace the default voice assistant. Code snippets spotted by MacRumors suggest that users will be able to choose which app to activate by long-pressing the Side Button of their iPhone.
Whenever Apple launches that new feature, it’ll be because of the EU’s Digital Markets Act interoperability rules. According to them, Apple is a gatekeeper, and it has to allow users to easily change the defaults for some core iOS features.
Previously, EU regulation has forced Apple to switch from Lightning to USB-C and allow third-party app stores on the iPhone. The company has also allowed users in the EU to replace the Wallet app and open a third-party digital wallet with a double-press of the Side Button.
The change could mean that EU users will be able to switch to competing voice assistants. An obvious option would be Google’s Gemini, which is rumored to also power the long-awaited Siri overhaul. AI apps like ChatGPT, Claude, or DeepSeek may also be among the available options.
I am confident that the sole reason anyone would use Siri is that they don’t have other choice. Virtually every other voice assistant offers a better performance, and I can’t see a reason for users in the EU not to ditch Siri. I know I would, and it would take Apple a lot of effort to win me back.
iOS 26.2 might allow iPhone users in the EU to replace Siri
Apple has just launched the iOS 26.2 beta 3, which appears to include multiple references to a new option that would allow iPhone users to replace the default voice assistant. Code snippets spotted by MacRumors suggest that users will be able to choose which app to activate by long-pressing the Side Button of their iPhone.
Currently, the press-and-hold gesture for the Side Button activates Siri, and there’s no option to switch to a different voice assistant. The language of some code snippets hints that users in some regions will be able to assign a different Default Side Button App. Most likely, the change will be limited to users in the EU.
Another win for the European regulators
iPhone users in the EU may be able to make Google Gemini their default voice assistant soon. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Whenever Apple launches that new feature, it’ll be because of the EU’s Digital Markets Act interoperability rules. According to them, Apple is a gatekeeper, and it has to allow users to easily change the defaults for some core iOS features.
Previously, EU regulation has forced Apple to switch from Lightning to USB-C and allow third-party app stores on the iPhone. The company has also allowed users in the EU to replace the Wallet app and open a third-party digital wallet with a double-press of the Side Button.
The change could mean that EU users will be able to switch to competing voice assistants. An obvious option would be Google’s Gemini, which is rumored to also power the long-awaited Siri overhaul. AI apps like ChatGPT, Claude, or DeepSeek may also be among the available options.
Trouble for Siri
I am confident that the sole reason anyone would use Siri is that they don’t have other choice. Virtually every other voice assistant offers a better performance, and I can’t see a reason for users in the EU not to ditch Siri. I know I would, and it would take Apple a lot of effort to win me back.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: