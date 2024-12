EU's USB-C mandate forces Apple to pull remaining iPhone 14 and SE models from online stores

Referential image of 2nd gen iPhone SE (2020) . | Image credit — PhoneArena











The United Kingdom (UK), which left the EU in 2020, is not affected by this change. However, Northern Ireland, which is still part of the EU's single market, is included in this change. Apple started removing these iPhone models from its EU online stores last week, and it is expected that these models will also disappear from physical Apple Stores and other authorized sellers in the coming days.



Hopefully, the rumors that Apple will be announcing a new version of the iPhone SE with a USB-C port in March turn out to be true. As for the iPhone 14 series, it was likely going to be discontinued later this year anyway, so this just speeds up their retirement a bit. Farewell, Lightning.



It will be interesting to see how this affects Apple's sales in Europe, if at all. Now that Apple's newer models are equipped with USB-C, we finally have a standardized charging port that we can use with most of our technology. Now, let's see about getting rid of Micro USB once and for all, please.

Big changes are happening to older iPhones in Europe, as they are now truly a thing of the past. Apple has stopped selling the iPhone 14 series and the third-generation (2022) iPhone SE in its online stores across most of the European Union (EU). This is because of a rule that says all new smartphones sold in the EU must have a USB-C charging port You must know what USB-C is by now, as this is what most smartphones use these days, but just in case I'll explain that USB-C is a type of charging port that is becoming increasingly common on many devices. Apple had been using its own type of charging port called Lightning on iPhones for many years, but the EU wants to standardize charging ports to make things easier for consumers and reduce electronic waste. This is one of the many reasons why Apple finally switched to USB-C on iPhones back in 2023 with the release of the iPhone 15 series.