EU's USB-C mandate forces Apple to pull remaining iPhone 14 and SE models from online stores

Hopefully, the rumors that Apple will be announcing a new version of the iPhone SE with a USB-C port in March turn out to be true. As for the iPhone 14 series, it was likely going to be discontinued later this year anyway, so this just speeds up their retirement a bit. Farewell, Lightning.



It will be interesting to see how this affects Apple's sales in Europe, if at all. Now that Apple's newer models are equipped with USB-C, we finally have a standardized charging port that we can use with most of our technology. Now, let's see about getting rid of Micro USB once and for all, please.

The United Kingdom (UK), which left the EU in 2020, is not affected by this change. However, Northern Ireland, which is still part of the EU's single market, is included in this change. Apple started removing these iPhone models from its EU online stores last week, and it is expected that these models will also disappear from physical Apple Stores and other authorized sellers in the coming days.