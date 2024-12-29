Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

EU's USB-C mandate forces Apple to pull remaining iPhone 14 and SE models from online stores

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple
Image of the charging port of an iPhone SE 2020
Referential image of 2nd gen iPhone SE (2020).  | Image credit — PhoneArena

Big changes are happening to older iPhones in Europe, as they are now truly a thing of the past. Apple has stopped selling the iPhone 14 series and the third-generation (2022) iPhone SE in its online stores across most of the European Union (EU). This is because of a rule that says all new smartphones sold in the EU must have a USB-C charging port.

You must know what USB-C is by now, as this is what most smartphones use these days, but just in case I'll explain that USB-C is a type of charging port that is becoming increasingly common on many devices. Apple had been using its own type of charging port called Lightning on iPhones for many years, but the EU wants to standardize charging ports to make things easier for consumers and reduce electronic waste. This is one of the many reasons why Apple finally switched to USB-C on iPhones back in 2023 with the release of the iPhone 15 series.

However, this new rule, which went into effect on December 28, 2023, also means that any iPhones sold after this date — even older models — must have a USB-C port. While the latest iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 models already have USB-C ports, the iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14, and the current iPhone SE still use the older Lightning port.

 

The United Kingdom (UK), which left the EU in 2020, is not affected by this change. However, Northern Ireland, which is still part of the EU's single market, is included in this change. Apple started removing these iPhone models from its EU online stores last week, and it is expected that these models will also disappear from physical Apple Stores and other authorized sellers in the coming days.

Hopefully, the rumors that Apple will be announcing a new version of the iPhone SE with a USB-C port in March turn out to be true. As for the iPhone 14 series, it was likely going to be discontinued later this year anyway, so this just speeds up their retirement a bit. Farewell, Lightning.

It will be interesting to see how this affects Apple's sales in Europe, if at all. Now that Apple's newer models are equipped with USB-C, we finally have a standardized charging port that we can use with most of our technology. Now, let's see about getting rid of Micro USB once and for all, please.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile will terminate 5G internet service if it suspects you don't need it
T-Mobile will terminate 5G internet service if it suspects you don't need it
Leaked iPhone 17 Pro image shows first front design change since iPhone 14 Pro
Leaked iPhone 17 Pro image shows first front design change since iPhone 14 Pro
Do not update your Meta Quest headset if it’s been sitting for a while
Do not update your Meta Quest headset if it’s been sitting for a while
Samsung customers on T-Mobile have a new reason to be out-of-this-world happy
Samsung customers on T-Mobile have a new reason to be out-of-this-world happy
T-Mobile subscriber buys new phone and ends up with a used refurbished unit
T-Mobile subscriber buys new phone and ends up with a used refurbished unit
Some Pixel users are having serious problems after installing the latest security update
Some Pixel users are having serious problems after installing the latest security update

Latest News

You won't believe the number of months the average American wasted checking his phone in 2024
You won't believe the number of months the average American wasted checking his phone in 2024
iPhone SE 4 price leak shows benefit of Apple’s own modem
iPhone SE 4 price leak shows benefit of Apple’s own modem
Another Samsung S25 Ultra leak seems to confirm only one big camera upgrade for their 2025 flagship
Another Samsung S25 Ultra leak seems to confirm only one big camera upgrade for their 2025 flagship
Buyers can't resist snatching the budget Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) at this sweet price cut
Buyers can't resist snatching the budget Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) at this sweet price cut
Google tests new Gemini-style animation for AI overviews loading page
Google tests new Gemini-style animation for AI overviews loading page
AT&T and Verizon say their networks are free of attackers while T-Mobile presumably is the same
AT&T and Verizon say their networks are free of attackers while T-Mobile presumably is the same
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless