iPhone users in the EU get AltStore PAL, the first third-party app store

For now, the new app marketplace comes with two apps developed by Testut. The first is Delta, an emulator capable of playing SNES, NES, Game Boy, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo 64, and Nintendo DS games. Interestingly, Delta is also debuting in Apple’s App Store today for users outside of Europe. The other app is Clip, a clipboard manager that Apple has forbidden. Testut shares:



AltStore has been a well-known app that has been around since 2019 for iOS, but up until now, getting it installed involved a workaround. Basically, you had to trick the iPhone into thinking you were the app's developer using a companion piece of software called AltServer, which runs on a Mac or PC.



Additionally, AltStore PAL is teaming up with Patreon for monetization, and it is backing developers who want to share beta apps as a thank-you for crowdfunding support, something the App Store doesn't allow.

Installing AltStore PAL involves clicking through multiple warning messages from Apple, making sure you are really, really sure you want to install apps from outside the App Store. But if you keep at it and click enough times, you will eventually get it installed.Riley Testut, the brains behind AltStore PAL, mentions that the app store is also welcoming submissions from third-party developers. Unlike Apple’s centralized App Store, the idea for AltStore PAL is to have apps self-hosted by developers on their own servers. Users will need to add extra "" to the app marketplace to download software created by other developers.