Apple made iOS users wait for the iPhone Fold only to get it wrong

foldable phone

One Ultra to rule them all?

Recommended For You

iPhone Fold

Unique shape





Recommended For You

Compounding the failure of the iPhone mini and iPhone Air





iPhone Fold

foldable phones





What will be the iPhone Fold's biggest draw? New form factor from Apple. Battery. Ultra branding. The small and wide design. Vote 10 Votes

Niche device

With its bold design, bundle of compromises, and prohibitive price tag, the iPhone Fold might appeal only to Apple diehards and outliers.



However, Apple users have been clamouring for a foldable for years, and may not care about technical trade-offs as long as the hardware runs iOS.



If Apple is counting on that pent-up demand to With its bold design, bundle of compromises, and prohibitive price tag, themight appeal only to Apple diehards and outliers.However, Apple users have been clamouring for a foldable for years, and may not care about technical trade-offs as long as the hardware runs iOS.If Apple is counting on that pent-up demand to drive sales , it has made iPhone users wait all these years for nothing.





Don't get me wrong, I am camp in Apple on this one. However, I tend to almost always have the unpopular opinion, which is why I am trying to see why this device might not work. For sure, the reaction on social media has been largely negative, with most customers displaying skepticism of the design.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART $20 /mo $25 $5 off (20%) Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout. Buy at Visible