The Galaxy Z TriFold refuses to stay dead, and Samsung is giving you another chance to score one
Friday's restock could be the last time this phone hits shelves.
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Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold. | Image by Samsung
Samsung just can't seem to let the Galaxy Z TriFold go. The company officially discontinued its $2,899 tri-foldable back in March, called it a "technological showcase," and essentially told everyone to move on. Now, barely a month later, the device is heading back to shelves this Friday (April 10), available both online at Samsung.com and at Samsung Experience Stores across seven U.S. locations.
According to a media alert from Samsung, the Galaxy Z TriFold will be available starting Friday, April 10, at Samsung.com and at the following Samsung Experience Store locations: Los Cerritos Center in California, Mall of America in Minnesota, Queens Center and Roosevelt Field in New York, The Americana at Brand in California, The Galleria in Houston, and Stonebriar Centre in Frisco, Texas.
Here's what makes this so interesting. Samsung told Bloomberg the TriFold was being discontinued in both the U.S. and South Korea. Reports from late 2025 even suggested Samsung was selling each unit at a loss due to component costs that exceeded the phone's price tag.
Yet here we are, watching Samsung restock it again. The demand clearly caught the company off guard, and the pattern of selling out in minutes, restocking weeks later, and selling out again has turned the TriFold into something of a collector's item.
The TriFold's stubborn popularity signals that people are genuinely hungry for innovation in a smartphone market that has felt stale for years. Samsung initially produced only around 20,000 to 30,000 units globally, and every batch has vanished.
The company is also rumored to be working on a Galaxy Z TriFold 2, which could arrive as early as mid-2027. If Samsung is still restocking the first generation in April 2026, that sends a loud message that this form factor has a future, even if the company keeps treating it as a niche play.
I think the Galaxy Z TriFold is impressive as a piece of engineering, and I respect what Samsung pulled off with its 10-inch inner display and inward-folding design. But at $2,899, with known durability concerns and no trade-in discounts, this is still a device built for deep-pocketed early adopters.
Samsung brings the Galaxy Z TriFold back from the dead
According to a media alert from Samsung, the Galaxy Z TriFold will be available starting Friday, April 10, at Samsung.com and at the following Samsung Experience Store locations: Los Cerritos Center in California, Mall of America in Minnesota, Queens Center and Roosevelt Field in New York, The Americana at Brand in California, The Galleria in Houston, and Stonebriar Centre in Frisco, Texas.
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This is Samsung's latest restock of a device that has sold out in minutes every single time it has been made available. The TriFold first launched in the U.S. on January 30 and was gone almost instantly, despite costing $2,899 with zero trade-in options.
A phone Samsung reportedly loses money on keeps showing up
Screenshot of countdown on the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold homepage, announcing the unit's restock coming on Friday. | Image by Samsung
Here's what makes this so interesting. Samsung told Bloomberg the TriFold was being discontinued in both the U.S. and South Korea. Reports from late 2025 even suggested Samsung was selling each unit at a loss due to component costs that exceeded the phone's price tag.
Yet here we are, watching Samsung restock it again. The demand clearly caught the company off guard, and the pattern of selling out in minutes, restocking weeks later, and selling out again has turned the TriFold into something of a collector's item.
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In fact, a quick scan of Galaxy Z TriFold listings on Swappa reveals it is now going for over $4K and $5K in most cases, and there's even one hopeful seller that listed it for almost $12K!
Why this restock matters
The TriFold's stubborn popularity signals that people are genuinely hungry for innovation in a smartphone market that has felt stale for years. Samsung initially produced only around 20,000 to 30,000 units globally, and every batch has vanished.
The company is also rumored to be working on a Galaxy Z TriFold 2, which could arrive as early as mid-2027. If Samsung is still restocking the first generation in April 2026, that sends a loud message that this form factor has a future, even if the company keeps treating it as a niche play.
What would actually convince you to spend $2,899 on a phone?
The TriFold is exciting, but it's not for everyone
I think the Galaxy Z TriFold is impressive as a piece of engineering, and I respect what Samsung pulled off with its 10-inch inner display and inward-folding design. But at $2,899, with known durability concerns and no trade-in discounts, this is still a device built for deep-pocketed early adopters.
If you've been eyeing the TriFold, though, this might genuinely be your last shot at snagging one new, so act fast on Friday.
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