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iPhone Fold release date changes once again, but it’s good news this time

You may enjoy the first foldable iPhone earlier than previously thought.

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Render of an iPhone Fold held in a person’s hand.
That’s what the iPhone Fold is likely to look like. | Image by Ben Geskin
Rumors about the first foldable iPhone are intensifying as the device moves along its production process. While we’re still not sure whether it will be called the iPhone Fold or iPhone Ultra, its release date appears clearer than before.

iPhone Fold may launch in September after all


Apple may stick to the September release window for the iPhone Fold, according to a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The device will be announced alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, followed by official sales in about a week’s time.

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That claim comes after a Tuesday report that Apple would delay the launch of its first foldable because of issues during the engineering test phase of the device. However, Gurman himself said last month that the iPhone Fold will launch after the non-foldable devices due to the complex production process.

Limited stock, at least initially



While Apple may manage to announce the device on time, the company is operating with a plan that includes the option to put it on sale soon after the iPhone 18 Pro models. Either way, there could be supply issues in the weeks after release because of the new display and materials and the complexity of the foldable.

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Considering there’s about six months until the launch of Apple’s 2026 smartphones, there’s room for various changes. Things may get clearer once Apple ramps up the production of the iPhone Fold.

Similar, but different


Apple’s approach to its foldable smartphone will be similar to that of companies like Samsung, Google, and Honor, but the device will have some key differences. The most striking one is the rumored wide display, which would make content consumption feel better than on other devices.

Another key selling point will be the improved picture quality and the improved durability of the display. Apple aimed at making the display crease less visible than on competing devices such as the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Do you plan to buy an iPhone Fold this year?
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While the price of the product is expected to go over $2,000, expectations are for a positive impact on Apple’s business. The iPhone Fold is expected to help the revenue growth and boost the average sales price for Apple.

Good optics are crucial


One of Apple’s goals with the iPhone Fold is to demonstrate its technical prowess. Even if the company pushes the foldable concept to new heights of popularity, those devices will remain niche, so looking and feeling good is more important than other aspects of the device.

Delaying the launch of the device won’t help the optics, which is why I’m sure Apple is doing its best to release it on time. However, I don’t think many people would care all that much about a short delay of a few weeks.

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Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
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