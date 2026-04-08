iPhone Fold release date changes once again, but it’s good news this time

iPhone Fold

iPhone Fold

iPhone Fold

iPhone 18

iPhone Fold

Do you plan to buy an iPhone Fold this year? Yes, whenever it comes out Only if it launches with the iPhone 18 Pro Only if the price is lower than $2,000 No, I’ll buy another foldable No, I won’t buy any foldable Vote 1 Votes

iPhone Fold

Good optics are crucial

iPhone Fold

While the price of the product is expected to go over $2,000, expectations are for a positive impact on Apple’s business. Theis expected to help the revenue growth and boost the average sales price for Apple.One of Apple’s goals with theis to demonstrate its technical prowess. Even if the company pushes the foldable concept to new heights of popularity, those devices will remain niche, so looking and feeling good is more important than other aspects of the device.Delaying the launch of the device won’t help the optics, which is why I’m sure Apple is doing its best to release it on time. However, I don’t think many people would care all that much about a short delay of a few weeks.