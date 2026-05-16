Poll reveals which wireless providers our readers plan to try next

PhoneArena readers are thinking about switching to. By demanding that customers, even those inside a T-Mobile store, use T-Life when ordering a new device, buying an accessory, adding a new line or even when paying a bill, the carrier is setting itself up for big changes. Despite controversy over the carrier's decision to go digital by relying on its T-Life app to handle tasks that its reps traditionally did, T-Mobile is the wireless provider thatreaders are thinking about switching to. By demanding that customers, even those inside astore, use T-Life when ordering a new device, buying an accessory, adding a new line or even when paying a bill, the carrier is setting itself up for big changes.

T-Mobile is the carrier that most poll respondents selected as their next wireless provider





T-Mobile as layoffs have already taken place and some stores have closed. Still, 36.3% of those who responded to the poll said that T-Mobile is the carrier most likely to get their business if they switch providers. The poll was embedded in an article that discussed how Some of these changes have already started to affectas layoffs have already taken place and some stores have closed. Still, 36.3% of those who responded to the poll said thatis the carrier most likely to get their business if they switch providers. The poll was embedded in an article that discussed how T-Mobile finished last in a test conducted by RootMetrics over reliability and task success.





After T-Mobile , 32.88% of those responding said that they are thinking of taking their wireless business to an MVNO, which stands for Mobile Virtual Network Operator. These are firms that do not own any cell towers or network infrastructure.

Price was the reason nearly one-in-three selected the answer that finished second





T-Mobile , Verizon and Cricket Wireless is owned by AT&T . On the other hand, there are some MVNOs not owned by a carrier such as Google Fi (which mostly uses the T-Mobile network to deliver 4G LTE and 5G to subscribers). MVNOs purchase wireless capacity from a Mobile Network Operator (MNO) such as Verizon , and AT&T in the U.S. and usually ask their customers to pre-pay for service. Some MVNOs are units of huge carriers. For example, digital MVNO Visible is owned byand Cricket Wireless is owned by. On the other hand, there are some MVNOs not owned by a carrier such as Google Fi (which mostly uses thenetwork to deliver 4G LTE and 5G to subscribers).





Which carrier are you thinking of switching to? T-Mobile. Verizon. AT&T. I'm thinking of switching to an MVNO. Vote 308 Votes





The main reason why such a large percentage of respondents are thinking about switching to an MVNO is that they are cheaper. Since these firms use AT&T , Verizon , or T-Mobile 's networks, you know that you will have decent service no matter which one you use. This leaves pricing as the major differentiator.



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Next comes AT&T with 22.6% of the vote. Maybe it's me, but I feel that AT&T is just not promoting itself as much as T-Mobile and even Verizon . The carrier has a competitive 5G network, although the public doesn't seem aware of this.

One-time wireless darling finishes last in the poll





And that leaves Verizon . At one time considered the "Cadillac" of wireless providers, T-Mobile 's incredible turnaround starting with the hiring of John Legere in 2012 damaged Verizon 's reputation more than AT&T 's. Only 8.56% of those responding to our poll said that they were considering a move to Verizon .





T-Mobile uses its numerous perks and T-Mobile Tuesdays reward program AT&T take some big steps forward this year, especially if it were to spend some money on promotion. As we've pointed out before,uses its numerous perks andTuesdays reward program to attract new customers who are leaving their wireless providers . It's just a gut feeling, but I wouldn't be surprised to seetake some big steps forward this year, especially if it were to spend some money on promotion.

Which carrier reported the lowest postpaid phone churn in Q1 2026





AT&T had a Q1 postpaid phone churn rate of 0.89%, a sharp sequential decline from the 0.97% reported for Q4 2025. Verizon 's 0.97% rate for this year's first quarter was also a sequential decline although a smaller one. Lastly, T-Mobile 's 1.04% postpaid churn for Q1 2026 was a 3 basis point increase from the 1.01% reported for the final quarter of last year.





Both T-Mobile and Verizon changed their CEOs last year. On October 6, 2025, Verizon replaced Hans Vestberg with Dan Schulman. T-Mobile 's Mike Sievert was replaced on November 1 by Srini Gopalan.





This leaves AT&T CEO John Stankey as the longest-tenured CEO among the "Big 3" carriers in the U.S. He officially took over the role on July 1, 2020, succeeding long-time CEO Randall Stephenson. Stankey has been with AT&T in one capacity or another since 1985.





The stability at the top could be what drives AT&T to make up ground against T-Mobile and Verizon this year.