iPhone 18 to keep controversial iPhone 17 design, barring one small cosmetic change
The iPhone 18 will largely look similar to the iPhone 17, except for one small reported change on the rear of the phone.
The iPhone 17 Pro redesign isn’t to everyone’s liking and, unfortunately for them, the iPhone 18 will apparently stick with it next year. However, now that iPhone 18 prototypes have reportedly been spotted, there is a chance that Apple might introduce another small cosmetic change in 2026.
If Apple does decide to go ahead with this change, it’ll very likely be purely for cosmetic reasons. The placement of this bit of transparent glass might mean that you’ll be able to see the vapor chamber inside the phone, which the company introduced this year for the iPhone 17 Pro.
The punch hole design will reportedly be because Apple will be moving the Face ID sensors below the display. This, meanwhile, will be leading up to the new iPhone Pro model for the 20th anniversary of the iPhone in 2027. Apple has an extensive three-year plan for the iPhone, a very welcome change of pace from years of very similar looking iPhone models.
Which means that the iPhone 18 will be an odd entry: a single generation of punch hole displays, quickly replaced by a new legacy that improves upon the Dynamic Island.
The glass window on the iPhone 17 Pro. | Image credit — Apple
Everything else is basically the same: the rear camera module, the iconic triple camera placement, and reportedly even the screen sizes. However, multiple reports have emerged that the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 18 series will be smaller, with some alleging that it will be replaced with a punch hole instead.
The punch hole design will reportedly be because Apple will be moving the Face ID sensors below the display. This, meanwhile, will be leading up to the new iPhone Pro model for the 20th anniversary of the iPhone in 2027. Apple has an extensive three-year plan for the iPhone, a very welcome change of pace from years of very similar looking iPhone models.
Of course, iPhone 18 development is still in the earliest stages. Most of you haven’t even received your iPhone 17! These prototypes are, naturally, subject to change. But, considering all of the reports that came out before the iPhone 17 even got announced, it’s very likely that these prototypes are representative of the actual iPhone 18 series.
Which means that the iPhone 18 will be an odd entry: a single generation of punch hole displays, quickly replaced by a new legacy that improves upon the Dynamic Island.
