Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
Time to unwind with our new word puzzle, inspired by the popular games you already know and love!

iPhone 18 to keep controversial iPhone 17 design, barring one small cosmetic change

The iPhone 18 will largely look similar to the iPhone 17, except for one small reported change on the rear of the phone.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple iPhone iPhone 18
iPhone 17 Pro in the Cosmic Orange color
The iPhone 17 Pro redesign isn’t to everyone’s liking and, unfortunately for them, the iPhone 18 will apparently stick with it next year. However, now that iPhone 18 prototypes have reportedly been spotted, there is a chance that Apple might introduce another small cosmetic change in 2026.

According to a recent new leak (translated source), the iPhone 18 series — likely only the Pro models, to be precise — might come with a slightly transparent section of glass. This part of the phone will probably be found on the rear, where a large “window” interrupts the metal shell to allow for wireless charging.



If Apple does decide to go ahead with this change, it’ll very likely be purely for cosmetic reasons. The placement of this bit of transparent glass might mean that you’ll be able to see the vapor chamber inside the phone, which the company introduced this year for the iPhone 17 Pro.

Everything else is basically the same: the rear camera module, the iconic triple camera placement, and reportedly even the screen sizes. However, multiple reports have emerged that the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 18 series will be smaller, with some alleging that it will be replaced with a punch hole instead.

Would you be interested in such an iPhone 18 model?

Vote View Result


The punch hole design will reportedly be because Apple will be moving the Face ID sensors below the display. This, meanwhile, will be leading up to the new iPhone Pro model for the 20th anniversary of the iPhone in 2027. Apple has an extensive three-year plan for the iPhone, a very welcome change of pace from years of very similar looking iPhone models.

Of course, iPhone 18 development is still in the earliest stages. Most of you haven’t even received your iPhone 17! These prototypes are, naturally, subject to change. But, considering all of the reports that came out before the iPhone 17 even got announced, it’s very likely that these prototypes are representative of the actual iPhone 18 series.

Which means that the iPhone 18 will be an odd entry: a single generation of punch hole displays, quickly replaced by a new legacy that improves upon the Dynamic Island.

iPhone 18 to keep controversial iPhone 17 design, barring one small cosmetic change

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Qualcomm just solved its confusing chip names – and your next Android phone will thank it for it

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 1

Apple Watch Series 11: the 24-hour battery life isn't what you think

by Iskra Petrova • 2

Samsung will have a hard time convincing everybody Galaxy S26 Ultra with Exynos 2600 is great

by Sebastian Pier • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon gives customers another reason to be angry
Verizon gives customers another reason to be angry
A court document T-Mobile didn't want customers to see has been made public
A court document T-Mobile didn't want customers to see has been made public
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
12 times its battery life, half the price? Apple Watch Ultra 3 better brace itself, if rumors about its rival are true
12 times its battery life, half the price? Apple Watch Ultra 3 better brace itself, if rumors about its rival are true
T-Mobile executive leaks photos of the boxes for the new iPhone line
T-Mobile executive leaks photos of the boxes for the new iPhone line
Samsung's current One UI 8 update schedule is super-ambitious, but can it be pulled off?
Samsung's current One UI 8 update schedule is super-ambitious, but can it be pulled off?

Latest News

M4-powered iPad Pro 11-Inch is still selling like crazy after hefty discount
M4-powered iPad Pro 11-Inch is still selling like crazy after hefty discount
Walmart sweetens the deal on the JBL Boombox 3, making it an even better bargain
Walmart sweetens the deal on the JBL Boombox 3, making it an even better bargain
With iOS 26, Siri can do five things that it couldn't before
With iOS 26, Siri can do five things that it couldn't before
You may need a new USB charger to use the iPhone 17 fast-charging
You may need a new USB charger to use the iPhone 17 fast-charging
T-Mobile subscribers don't really care what free lines might cost them
T-Mobile subscribers don't really care what free lines might cost them
Apple may help you ditch your physical credit cards with this new Wallet feature on iOS 26
Apple may help you ditch your physical credit cards with this new Wallet feature on iOS 26
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless