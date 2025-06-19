iPhone 18 might be the first iPhone that won't look dated next to Android phones
Phone 18 could be the first real upgrade in years, a display rumor implies.
AI-generated iPhone 18 concept
Apple's next flagship series, the iPhone 17, is reportedly on track to be released in September this year. While the iPhone 17 will be an important upgrade in its own right, it won't exactly be a dramatic upgrade. Next year is when things may get a lot more interesting with the release of the iPhone 18.
The leaker has revealed that the display sizes will remain almost unchanged at 6.27-inch for the iPhone 18 Pro and 6.86-inch for the iPhone 18 Pro Max. They also said that the screens will have a resolution of 1.5K without going into details.
They have echoed a rumor from other sources, according to which Apple will finally embrace punch-hole displays like the maker of top Android phones, who ditched notches long ago.
According to revered leaker Digital Chat Station who posts on Chinese social media website Weibo, Apple's 2026 Pro models will have a new front look.
The leaker has revealed that the display sizes will remain almost unchanged at 6.27-inch for the iPhone 18 Pro and 6.86-inch for the iPhone 18 Pro Max. They also said that the screens will have a resolution of 1.5K without going into details.
They have echoed a rumor from other sources, according to which Apple will finally embrace punch-hole displays like the maker of top Android phones, who ditched notches long ago.
The iPhone 18 Pro duo is rumored to have a hole-punch display.
The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max will have a single hole-punch cutout, according to today's leak. The cutout will reportedly be for the front-facing camera, while Face ID, proximity, and light sensors will be housed below the screen. According to an earlier report, the cutout will be small and it will be in the top-left corner of the display.
The new design will increase the screen-to-body ratio as hole cutouts take up less space than notches and Dynamic Island. Apple is playing it safe by not putting the front camera under the display too, as this could impact image quality. The company is expected to introduce its first phone with an under-panel front camera in 2027.
Not everyone might be a fan of the new design, but there will also be other things to look forward to. The iPhone 18 Pro will reportedly be powered by a chip based on the 2nm manufacturing technology. This will be a full node jump or a major advancement in chip-making technology and should lead to faster performance, improved efficiency, and longer battery life.
With the iPhone 18 more than a year away right now, Apple still has plenty of time to change its plans. For now, all eyes are on the iPhone 17 series, which could mark Apple's first back design change in years.
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: