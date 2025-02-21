iPhone 18 could get a major connectivity boost - Apple is secretly testing something big
iPhone 16 Pro Max. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
Apple is reportedly already working on the C2 modem after introducing the C1 with the iPhone 16e just a couple of days ago.
The newly-announced iPhone 16e brought a new modem, built by Apple: the C1. The modem handles wireless connectivity and is more power-efficient, which helped Apple promote a breakthrough battery life for the iPhone 16e. Meanwhile, the C1 doesn't support mmWave, which is responsible for super-fast 5G speeds.
A new report now indicates Apple is already working on the C2 modem and testing it internally, getting it ready for probably the iPhone 18 series.
The leak indicates that the new model has the identifier C4020, but didn't reveal any other information about it despite it being in existence and tested.
Recently, we heard that Apple won't likely be equipping the iPhone 17 models with the C1 that's in the iPhone 16e. That's most likely due to the fact that the C1 doesn't seem as good as Qualcomm's modems at this point, given it can't handle mmWave 5G.
According to recent rumors, only the iPhone 17 Air may come with the C1 chip, and I reckon that would be due to the slim profile necessitating a disappointingly small battery which would use all the power-efficiency it can get to deliver acceptable results.
Meanwhile, Apple has been working hard on getting away from Qualcomm and using its own chips and modems. This is a great strategy as it can help the Cupertino company lower costs, but also provide better integration with its iPhone components. We all know that Apple's moving into making its own chips has proven beneficial, like in the case with the M-series of chips for Macs, and A-series for iPhones.
The rumor seems accurate given the fact that Apple usually works on products years ahead, to ensure they meet the company's quality and performance standards. It's curious to see what features the C2 modem will support, but for now, all of this is under wraps.
Meanwhile, competitors like the Galaxy S25 series are betting on Qualcomm's modems to ensure wireless connectivity. Samsung also works on its own components, like the Exynos 2500 rumored for the Galaxy Z Flip 7, but it is yet to be perfected to the degree of Apple's A-series of chips. We'll have to wait and see which strategy will pan out in the future, but first, let's see how good the C1 modem in the iPhone 16e really is.
