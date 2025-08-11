iPhone 17 Pro runs Android a month before launch: can you spot the problem?
Some are off put by the bezels on that thing as well.
An iPhone 17 Pro dummy next to a real iPhone. | Image credit – PhoneArena
The iPhone 17 Pro is less than a month away – Apple's official unveiling of the iPhone 17 family could happen on September 9 – but here's a dummy unit with the lights on. Is that iOS 26 on its screen? Not so fast. The operating system could actually be… Android.
This dummy is funny, though:
Sonny Dickson, however, says the fake is running Android. Do you know why? It's probably because of the way the clock looks.
On the dummy unit, it's shown as "05:20". Here, take a look:
On iOS, the time is typically shown without a leading zero for single-digit hours, so 5:20 appears instead of 05:20, regardless of whether the 12-hour or 24-hour clock is in use in most English-language regions. Android, by contrast, often includes a leading zero in 24-hour format, displaying 05:20, particularly in the default system interface and notification bar. So it's just an Android OS made to look like iOS by incorporating third-party home screen solutions, icon packs and Apple-like themes.
The clock is not the only issue for Apple fans, which have also commented on the dummy unit's thick bezels. Instead, the real iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max models are expected to arrive with thin bezels, possibly thinner than the ones on the iPhone 16 Pro duo.
As the iPhone 17 Pro launch approaches, these dummy units serve as a reminder to take early leaks with a grain of salt. While they offer a sneak peek, the details – like the Android-style clock and bulky bezels – highlight how far off they are from the real design.
Plus, it's always best to have a thing or two kept in the secret until the official unveiling. Something which most companies fail miserably at these days.
The iPhone 17 Pro is less than a month away – Apple's official unveiling of the iPhone 17 family could happen on September 9 – but here's a dummy unit with the lights on. Is that iOS 26 on its screen? Not so fast. The operating system could actually be… Android.
Spoiler alert: that's not the real phone, and it's not that close to what the real iPhone 17 Pro will look like, according to observers.
This dummy is funny, though:
The iPhone 17 isn’t even out yet… but there’s already a fake one running Android, Not a perfect copy, but still wild. pic.twitter.com/7UOBCUz8W5— Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) August 11, 2025
Reliable tipster Sonny Dickson has shared three images of the iPhone 17 Pro (or 17 Pro Max) dummy: one showing a plain phone box (with a black iPhone on it), one showing a silver phone with the famous fruit logo on its back, and the final one is of the same device, but with its display on.
At first glance, it looks like iOS, as it has iconic Apple icons like App Store and Safari on its screen.
Sonny Dickson, however, says the fake is running Android. Do you know why? It's probably because of the way the clock looks.
On the dummy unit, it's shown as "05:20". Here, take a look:
Image by Sonny Dickson on X
On iOS, the time is typically shown without a leading zero for single-digit hours, so 5:20 appears instead of 05:20, regardless of whether the 12-hour or 24-hour clock is in use in most English-language regions. Android, by contrast, often includes a leading zero in 24-hour format, displaying 05:20, particularly in the default system interface and notification bar. So it's just an Android OS made to look like iOS by incorporating third-party home screen solutions, icon packs and Apple-like themes.
Image by Sonny Dickson on X
The clock is not the only issue for Apple fans, which have also commented on the dummy unit's thick bezels. Instead, the real iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max models are expected to arrive with thin bezels, possibly thinner than the ones on the iPhone 16 Pro duo.
As the iPhone 17 Pro launch approaches, these dummy units serve as a reminder to take early leaks with a grain of salt. While they offer a sneak peek, the details – like the Android-style clock and bulky bezels – highlight how far off they are from the real design.
Plus, it's always best to have a thing or two kept in the secret until the official unveiling. Something which most companies fail miserably at these days.
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: