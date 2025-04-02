Samsung may have inexplicably delayed its Galaxy S25 Edge release at the last minute
Are you waiting for Samsung to officially schedule the Unpacked event at which the highly anticipated fourth member of the super-premium Galaxy S25 handset family could be announced? Unfortunately, it sounds like you may have to wait a lot longer than predicted just yesterday.
This is at least according to prolific social media leaker Ice Universe, who had actually teased today's "bad news" on April Fools', refusing to share it on a date that could have made a lot of people suspicious about its authenticity.
The Galaxy S25 Edge could still be one or two months away
You know all those rumors from the last couple of months that called for an April release for the ultra-thin Galaxy S25 Edge Samsung first showcased back in January? While it's highly unlikely that so many different tipsters and publications were wrong about the company's original plans, these have apparently changed in the eleventh hour and the (not so) secretive phone is now slated for a "May or June" debut instead.
That's an annoyingly large and vague window of time stretching from the beginning of next month to the end of June (obviously), and interestingly enough, this rumored last-minute delay seems to be puzzling even some of the mobile industry's most well-connected insiders.
This is the S25 Edge prototype Samsung showed us in January. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
One generally reliable X leaker known as "yawn" or @chunvn8888 claims that many retailers "around the globe already know full details and are ready" to kick off their S25 Edge pre-order process, so whatever might have made Samsung revise its release plans for this device, it was clearly something serious and sudden.
Of course, Ice Universe's intel could always prove to be inaccurate or nonrepresentative for the entire world, but somehow, I doubt that will happen. It's also possible that Samsung will choose to go through with its April 15 Galaxy S25 Edge announcement and merely hold the phone's commercial rollout until "May or June", but that really doesn't sound like a good idea, especially if the company still plans to only release this thing in limited numbers at first.
Samsung probably doesn't want to make the same mistake as Google with the recent Pixel 9a announcement, especially with the S25 Edge being widely expected to cost way more than the search giant's latest Android mid-ranger.
Should you still be excited about the S25 Edge?
Probably. After all, this is just a rumor (albeit a very credible one), and while last-minute product delays are almost always a bad thing, maybe we're looking at one of those rare blessing-in-disguise instances.
What if Samsung is taking more time to get more units ready for a significantly larger-scale release? That would surely be a good thing... as unlikely as it sounds.
The S25 Edge doesn't hold many secrets right now, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's coming soon to a store near you.
The Galaxy S25 Edge, remember, was recently leaked pretty much in full in three equally eye-catching color options with what appears to be a titanium rather than ceramic construction after all and a 6.7-inch or so display that was rumored many times before.
Under the hood, the state-of-the-art new device is unsurprisingly expected to share a Snapdragon 8 Elite (for Galaxy) processor with the rest of the S25 family, as well as a generous 12GB RAM in both 256 and 512GB storage variants.
Perhaps most importantly (and delicately), the S25 Edge is likely to squeeze a 3,900mAh battery into a 6.4mm body, which is hopefully not the reason for today's newly reported delay. I'm sure we all still remember a certain Galaxy Note-branded phone that tried to pack a slightly-too-hefty cell inside a slightly-too-thin (for that time) body, and clearly, no one wants a repeat of that... explosive situation.
