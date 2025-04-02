Samsung may have inexplicably delayed its Galaxy S25 Edge release at the last minute

Galaxy S25





The Galaxy S25 Edge could still be one or two months away









That's an annoyingly large and vague window of time stretching from the beginning of next month to the end of June (obviously), and interestingly enough, this rumored last-minute delay seems to be puzzling even some of the mobile industry's most well-connected insiders.









S25 Edge pre-order process, so whatever might have made One generally reliable X leaker known as "yawn" or @chunvn8888 claims that many retailers "around the globe already know full details and are ready" to kick off theirpre-order process, so whatever might have made Samsung revise its release plans for this device, it was clearly something serious and sudden.

Galaxy S25 Edge announcement and merely hold the phone's commercial rollout until "May or June", but that really doesn't sound like a good idea, especially if the company still plans to Of course, Ice Universe's intel could always prove to be inaccurate or nonrepresentative for the entire world, but somehow, I doubt that will happen. It's also possible that Samsung will choose to go through with its April 15announcement and merely hold the phone's commercial rollout until "May or June", but that really doesn't sound like a good idea, especially if the company still plans to only release this thing in limited numbers at first





Should you still be excited about the S25 Edge?





Probably. After all, this is just a rumor (albeit a very credible one), and while last-minute product delays are almost always a bad thing, maybe we're looking at one of those rare blessing-in-disguise instances.







What if Samsung is taking more time to get more units ready for a significantly larger-scale release? That would surely be a good thing... as unlikely as it sounds.











Under the hood, the state-of-the-art new device is unsurprisingly expected to share a Snapdragon 8 Elite (for Galaxy) processor with the rest of the S25 family, as well as a generous 12GB RAM in both 256 and 512GB storage variants.





S25 Edge Perhaps most importantly (and delicately), theis likely to squeeze a 3,900mAh battery into a 6.4mm body, which is hopefully not the reason for today's newly reported delay. I'm sure we all still remember a certain Galaxy Note-branded phone that tried to pack a slightly-too-hefty cell inside a slightly-too-thin (for that time) body, and clearly, no one wants a repeat of that... explosive situation.