iOS 26 bug alert: Calendar search isn't working for some iPhones

Even with the sleek new Liquid Glass design, iOS 26 isn't completely smooth.

iOS 26 has been available for supported iPhones for almost two weeks now, and even though it's relatively pretty (I myself quite like the Liquid Glass look), it's not been without bugs, to the annoyance of Apple fans. 

iOS 26 breaks Calendar app search functionality 


Some iPhone users have experienced issues with the search functionality in the Calendar app. Affected users have taken to the Apple Support Community, Reddit, X, and other social media platforms to discuss and share the issue. 

Apparently, the bug is affecting various iPhone models and is not limited to one or two. Instances of affected phones include all the way from the iPhone 13 mini to the iPhone 17 Pro. Unfortunately, the bug appears not to be fixed in the first iOS 26.1 beta version. 


The bug is the following: you try to search for an existing calendar event, but there are no results found. 

Luckily, not all iPhone users are affected, and certain search phrases still return results. So it seems more like a hit-or-miss situation, but still annoying nonetheless. 

Have you experienced issues with Calendar search on iOS 26?

Vote View Result

This bug has been around for some time, it seems, but Apple is aware 


The first reports of the bug have reportedly started appearing during the iOS 26 beta testing period. Of course, the issue is now becoming more widespread and attracting attention because the stable version was released last week.

Reportedly, Apple representatives have told affected users that the Cupertino tech giant is aware of the issue and a fix is being worked on. It is unclear, however, if the fix will come in iOS 26.0.1 or in iOS 26.1, but nonetheless, if you're experiencing the bug, the solution right now is to wait and keep your iPhone updated. 

iOS 26 is not bug-free 


I've luckily not experienced the Calendar search issue on my older iPhone 13 Pro Max with iOS 26. My other 13 is not showing the issue either. However, there have been other little annoyances here and there. For one, sometimes upon unlocking, my Pro Max seems to struggle a bit with the animation. 

But so far, I've not observed huge bugs. We expect iOS 26.0.1 to come pretty soon to address bigger bugs that other people have been experiencing as well. Unfortunately, though, it seems some people would've preferred to wait before installing iOS 26

Iskra Petrova
