Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

Amazon just improved its Galaxy Buds 3 Pro deal

Amazon bumped its discount on the premium Samsung earbuds, making them even more irresistible than before.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy Buds 3 Pro placed inside their charging case on a white table.
Last week, we highlighted a sweet $60 discount on the premium Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. We didn’t expect the bargain to last too long at Amazon — but we were wrong. Not only is the deal still live, but it’s now become $10 more exciting. Yep, you can get the ~$250 earbuds for less than $180 — an asking price you won’t find at the Samsung Store, Walmart, or Best Buy.

Save 28% on the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

$70 off (28%)
The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro have become even cheaper than last week, thanks to Amazon's improved bargain. For a limited time, you can buy both colors for 28% off, which saves you $70. No other retailer is giving you such a price cut, by the way.
Buy at Amazon

That’s right — Amazon is the only merchant offering a $70 price cut on one of the best wireless earbuds (at least for now). So, if you thought last week’s promo wasn’t all that good, consider this improved offer. And remember: the earbuds might not stay 28% off too long, so you might want to act fast.

Featuring a massive redesign, the Buds 3 Pro deliver exceptional comfort for hours on end. Whether it’s for commuting, casual use, or working out, these Samsung buds won’t cause any ear fatigue. On top of that, they come with combined swipe and pinch controls, so you can effortlessly navigate your listening experience.

What about their ANC performance? Honestly, it’s not the best in class. The in-ear headphones offer excellent passive isolation, but we feel like the previous Galaxy Buds 2 Pro have better ANC altogether. On the other hand, the newer model has a top-tier transparency mode that’s almost lifelike.

Sound quality is another strong suit. These puppies deliver deep bass, crisp highs, and full-bodied mids right out of the box. Most music sounds amazing, though some users might find the low end a bit much. If you’re after more balanced audio, tweaking the EQ in the Samsung Wearable app can make all the difference. Through the app, you can also access 360 audio, AI translation, and other special features, so we definitely recommend installing it.

Still on the fence? Check out our full Galaxy Buds 3 Pro review for more insights into their overall performance. And if you’re already willing to give them a try, now’s the time to save on a pair at Amazon.

Amazon just improved its Galaxy Buds 3 Pro deal
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Grab the Galaxy S25 + 2 Yrs Unlimited – only $30/mo from Mint Mobile

With Galaxy AI – port-in & $720 upfront required


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Samsung Galaxy Buds - Deals History
75 stories
27 Aug, 2025
Amazon just improved its Galaxy Buds 3 Pro deal
23 Aug, 2025
At $60 off, the high-end Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are an even more compelling pick
13 Aug, 2025
The budget-friendly Galaxy Buds FE are an easy pick, thanks to Walmart's latest discount
17 Jul, 2025
Samsung's underrated Galaxy Buds 3 break into the spotlight with huge 47 percent discount
08 Jul, 2025
Samsung's first-class Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are on sale at a new record low price with 2-year warranty
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

The State of Mobile Gaming

by TBomb • 2

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 15

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 4
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile announces monumental changes that will make many customers very happy
T-Mobile announces monumental changes that will make many customers very happy
What Samsung is doing to the Galaxy S26 Ultra will convince even more people to just get an iPhone
What Samsung is doing to the Galaxy S26 Ultra will convince even more people to just get an iPhone
Your Google Messages app will soon get a smarter way to prove who you’re talking to
Your Google Messages app will soon get a smarter way to prove who you’re talking to
Boost Mobile now belongs to one of the big three, and that’s probably for the better
Boost Mobile now belongs to one of the big three, and that’s probably for the better
T-Mobile users report two curious connectivity changes
T-Mobile users report two curious connectivity changes
Some T-Mobile reps lost their monthly cash bonus due to T-Life
Some T-Mobile reps lost their monthly cash bonus due to T-Life

Latest News

Enemies or not, Trump may be able to solve Musk's problems with the EU just like that
Enemies or not, Trump may be able to solve Musk's problems with the EU just like that
Apple is about to make the gravest iPhone camera mistake, but I have the perfect solution
Apple is about to make the gravest iPhone camera mistake, but I have the perfect solution
Yes, reverse wireless charging sounds amazing, but Apple will probably make you wait
Yes, reverse wireless charging sounds amazing, but Apple will probably make you wait
Best back to school deals in 2025: upgrade your semester with epic discounts on phones, tablets, and more
Best back to school deals in 2025: upgrade your semester with epic discounts on phones, tablets, and more
T-Mobile announces monumental changes that will make many customers very happy
T-Mobile announces monumental changes that will make many customers very happy
The Pixel 10 Pro Fold isn’t thin, but that might be a good thing
The Pixel 10 Pro Fold isn’t thin, but that might be a good thing
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless