Amazon just improved its Galaxy Buds 3 Pro deal
Amazon bumped its discount on the premium Samsung earbuds, making them even more irresistible than before.
Last week, we highlighted a sweet $60 discount on the premium Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. We didn’t expect the bargain to last too long at Amazon — but we were wrong. Not only is the deal still live, but it’s now become $10 more exciting. Yep, you can get the ~$250 earbuds for less than $180 — an asking price you won’t find at the Samsung Store, Walmart, or Best Buy.
That’s right — Amazon is the only merchant offering a $70 price cut on one of the best wireless earbuds (at least for now). So, if you thought last week’s promo wasn’t all that good, consider this improved offer. And remember: the earbuds might not stay 28% off too long, so you might want to act fast.
What about their ANC performance? Honestly, it’s not the best in class. The in-ear headphones offer excellent passive isolation, but we feel like the previous Galaxy Buds 2 Pro have better ANC altogether. On the other hand, the newer model has a top-tier transparency mode that’s almost lifelike.
Still on the fence? Check out our full Galaxy Buds 3 Pro review for more insights into their overall performance. And if you’re already willing to give them a try, now’s the time to save on a pair at Amazon.
Featuring a massive redesign, the Buds 3 Pro deliver exceptional comfort for hours on end. Whether it’s for commuting, casual use, or working out, these Samsung buds won’t cause any ear fatigue. On top of that, they come with combined swipe and pinch controls, so you can effortlessly navigate your listening experience.
Sound quality is another strong suit. These puppies deliver deep bass, crisp highs, and full-bodied mids right out of the box. Most music sounds amazing, though some users might find the low end a bit much. If you’re after more balanced audio, tweaking the EQ in the Samsung Wearable app can make all the difference. Through the app, you can also access 360 audio, AI translation, and other special features, so we definitely recommend installing it.
