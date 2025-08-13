If you love foldables, this might be the one to watch for – we know when it’s coming, but will you be able to get it?
The Honor Magic V Flip 2 promises style, and it’s launching next week.
Earlier this week, we mentioned that Honor is gearing up to reveal its next flip-style foldable phone, ready to go head-to-head with Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Flip 7 – at least in the world’s biggest smartphone market. Well, now the company has made things official, sharing both the launch date and a sneak peek at the design and colors.
The Honor Magic V Flip 2 is set to debut on August 21. Alongside the launch date, Honor gave us our first real look at the device. And at first glance, it looks a lot like the original Magic V Flip, but there are some noteworthy upgrades.
As for colors, the phone will come in four options, including a special edition designed by Jimmy Choo – yep, the same designer whose shoes are a dream for many around the world. Clearly, Honor is aiming at fashion lovers who want a phone that doubles as a style statement.
Other than the design and launch date, Honor hasn’t spilled many details yet. Luckily, leaks give us a peek at what to expect: a 5,500 mAh battery with 80W wired charging. If that’s accurate, the Magic V Flip 2 would handily beat the Galaxy Z Flip 7 in battery capacity, which only packs 4,300 mAh.
Performance-wise, don’t expect Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite in the Honor flip; leaks point to the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 instead. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 7 runs on the Exynos 2500, which isn’t exactly flagship-level either, so the two could end up pretty evenly matched. But we’ll know for sure once the Magic V Flip 2 is out in the wild.
One area where Samsung might still have the upper hand? Availability. The original Magic V Flip never launched internationally, so we’ll have to wait and see whether Honor is ready to take on Samsung globally or if the new flip will stay mostly a China-only affair, too.
The Honor Magic V Flip 2 is set to debut on August 21. Alongside the launch date, Honor gave us our first real look at the device. And at first glance, it looks a lot like the original Magic V Flip, but there are some noteworthy upgrades.
The first thing that jumps out is the dual cameras on the cover screen. The original Magic V Flip had one large sensor and one smaller one, stacked vertically. The new model levels the playing field with two equally sized sensors. This new setup frees up more room for the external screen, which leaks suggest will measure over 4 inches.
As for colors, the phone will come in four options, including a special edition designed by Jimmy Choo – yep, the same designer whose shoes are a dream for many around the world. Clearly, Honor is aiming at fashion lovers who want a phone that doubles as a style statement.
The upcoming foldable will be available in these colors. | Image credit – Honor
The previous Magic V Flip had some pretty stylish colors, too, but this edition feels like it’s stepping it up a notch. Fashion-focused editions usually appeal to a smaller audience, but hey, it’s always fun to see phones that are a little extra.
Other than the design and launch date, Honor hasn’t spilled many details yet. Luckily, leaks give us a peek at what to expect: a 5,500 mAh battery with 80W wired charging. If that’s accurate, the Magic V Flip 2 would handily beat the Galaxy Z Flip 7 in battery capacity, which only packs 4,300 mAh.
Performance-wise, don’t expect Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite in the Honor flip; leaks point to the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 instead. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 7 runs on the Exynos 2500, which isn’t exactly flagship-level either, so the two could end up pretty evenly matched. But we’ll know for sure once the Magic V Flip 2 is out in the wild.
One area where Samsung might still have the upper hand? Availability. The original Magic V Flip never launched internationally, so we’ll have to wait and see whether Honor is ready to take on Samsung globally or if the new flip will stay mostly a China-only affair, too.
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: