$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

If you love foldables, this might be the one to watch for – we know when it’s coming, but will you be able to get it?

The Honor Magic V Flip 2 promises style, and it’s launching next week.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Honor
Honor Magic V Flip 2 on a white background.
Earlier this week, we mentioned that Honor is gearing up to reveal its next flip-style foldable phone, ready to go head-to-head with Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Flip 7 – at least in the world’s biggest smartphone market. Well, now the company has made things official, sharing both the launch date and a sneak peek at the design and colors.

The Honor Magic V Flip 2 is set to debut on August 21. Alongside the launch date, Honor gave us our first real look at the device. And at first glance, it looks a lot like the original Magic V Flip, but there are some noteworthy upgrades.

The first thing that jumps out is the dual cameras on the cover screen. The original Magic V Flip had one large sensor and one smaller one, stacked vertically. The new model levels the playing field with two equally sized sensors. This new setup frees up more room for the external screen, which leaks suggest will measure over 4 inches.

As for colors, the phone will come in four options, including a special edition designed by Jimmy Choo – yep, the same designer whose shoes are a dream for many around the world. Clearly, Honor is aiming at fashion lovers who want a phone that doubles as a style statement.

The upcoming foldable will be available in these colors. | Image credit – Honor

The previous Magic V Flip had some pretty stylish colors, too, but this edition feels like it’s stepping it up a notch. Fashion-focused editions usually appeal to a smaller audience, but hey, it’s always fun to see phones that are a little extra.

What’s your biggest draw to foldable phones?

Vote View Result

Other than the design and launch date, Honor hasn’t spilled many details yet. Luckily, leaks give us a peek at what to expect: a 5,500 mAh battery with 80W wired charging. If that’s accurate, the Magic V Flip 2 would handily beat the Galaxy Z Flip 7 in battery capacity, which only packs 4,300 mAh.


Performance-wise, don’t expect Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite in the Honor flip; leaks point to the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 instead. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 7 runs on the Exynos 2500, which isn’t exactly flagship-level either, so the two could end up pretty evenly matched. But we’ll know for sure once the Magic V Flip 2 is out in the wild.

One area where Samsung might still have the upper hand? Availability. The original Magic V Flip never launched internationally, so we’ll have to wait and see whether Honor is ready to take on Samsung globally or if the new flip will stay mostly a China-only affair, too.

Unlimited by Mint Mobile at $15/mo

Get 50% off – try it for 3 months today!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 3

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 2

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
Galaxy S26 Ultra's big ace over predecessor revealed
Galaxy S26 Ultra's big ace over predecessor revealed
You might not like what the newest Pixel 10 leak just revealed for US buyers
You might not like what the newest Pixel 10 leak just revealed for US buyers
T-Mobile exec hints users will have a good rest of the year
T-Mobile exec hints users will have a good rest of the year
T-Mobile subscriber gets lied to by rep, winds up paying $50 for two flagship phones
T-Mobile subscriber gets lied to by rep, winds up paying $50 for two flagship phones
Defying Apple, Jon Prosser is back with more iPhone 17 renders
Defying Apple, Jon Prosser is back with more iPhone 17 renders

Latest News

The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
Your AT&T service tanked this weekend because of a fire which the carrier is clueless about
Your AT&T service tanked this weekend because of a fire which the carrier is clueless about
The OnePlus 15's battery upgrade sounds massive, and you'll want to hear why it's not even bigger
The OnePlus 15's battery upgrade sounds massive, and you'll want to hear why it's not even bigger
You might not like what the newest Pixel 10 leak just revealed for US buyers
You might not like what the newest Pixel 10 leak just revealed for US buyers
At $231 off, the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) is the rugged smartwatch you should get
At $231 off, the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) is the rugged smartwatch you should get
Amazon slashes the price of the 256GB Galaxy S24 FE, turning it into a real bargain
Amazon slashes the price of the 256GB Galaxy S24 FE, turning it into a real bargain
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless