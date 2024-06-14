Honor’s first flip foldable phone is here to challenge Samsung
Up Next:
Honor’s first-ever flip foldable phone, the Magic V Flip, has just been introduced in China. One of the phone’s standout features is the larger than usual 4-inch LTPO OLED external display, but the Magic V Flip phone also promises a bunch of AI capabilities that no other similar device offers at the moment.
The rather old chipset that powers the Magic V Flip is probably one of the phone’s few downsides. Unfortunately, Honor opted for a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, which was launched about two years ago.
The flip foldable features a 50-megapixel main camera that includes a Sony IMX906 sensor, as well as a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. In the front, the high-end device has a no less impressive 50-megapixel selfie snapper with a Sony IMX816 sensor.
As expected, the phone runs on MagicOS 8.0 based on Android 14, and it’s powered by a 4,800 mAh battery with 66W fast charging support.
For the time being, the Honor Magic V Flip is only available in China. Customers can choose between three different colors (Iris Black, Champagne Pink, and Camellia White) and a limited-edition Jimmy Choo variant, which we already told you about.
As far as the pricing goes, the cheapest version (12/256GB) of Magic V Flip sells in China for CNY 4,999 ($690 / €640), while the most expensive (16GB/1TB) is available for CNY 5,999 ($825 / €765). At this price point, Honor’s first-ever flip foldable will definitely challenge Samsung’s Z Flip lineup.
Besides the state-of-the-art cover screen, the Magic V Flip boasts a stunning 6.8-inch LTPO OLED FHD+ main display with 120Hz refresh rate and 3,000 nits peak brightness. Honor says the phone’s display is Dolby Vision certified and features Ultra Dynamic and Full Definition technology.
The rather old chipset that powers the Magic V Flip is probably one of the phone’s few downsides. Unfortunately, Honor opted for a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, which was launched about two years ago.
On the bright side, the phone comes with 12/16GB RAM and 256GB/1TB internal storage, depending on the model. When it comes to camera, the Honor Magic V Flip doesn’t disappoint.
The flip foldable features a 50-megapixel main camera that includes a Sony IMX906 sensor, as well as a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. In the front, the high-end device has a no less impressive 50-megapixel selfie snapper with a Sony IMX816 sensor.
As expected, the phone runs on MagicOS 8.0 based on Android 14, and it’s powered by a 4,800 mAh battery with 66W fast charging support.
For the time being, the Honor Magic V Flip is only available in China. Customers can choose between three different colors (Iris Black, Champagne Pink, and Camellia White) and a limited-edition Jimmy Choo variant, which we already told you about.
As far as the pricing goes, the cheapest version (12/256GB) of Magic V Flip sells in China for CNY 4,999 ($690 / €640), while the most expensive (16GB/1TB) is available for CNY 5,999 ($825 / €765). At this price point, Honor’s first-ever flip foldable will definitely challenge Samsung’s Z Flip lineup.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: