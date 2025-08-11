Honor's fashion-forward foldable may arrive as soon as this month

Honor appears ready to launch its latest clamshell foldable, the Magic V Flip 2, as early as next week. The phone is set to compete with Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 7 and has a fashion-focused design created in collaboration with Jimmy Choo.





The information comes from leaker Fixed Focus Digital , who claims the Magic V Flip 2 could debut on August 19 or 20. While Honor has yet to confirm the date, this would align with its recent release patterns. The device follows the launch of the larger Honor Magic V5 in China last month, making it Honor's second foldable release of the year.





Jimmy Choo, co-founder of the luxury shoe brand, shared sketches of the Magic V Flip 2 on Instagram . The back cover is said to feature a detailed crystal inlay that reflects light as the phone folds and unfolds. Choo described the design as a blend of modern technology and traditional artistry, intended to showcase elegance and confidence.





— Jimmy Choo, Fashion Designer.

This is not the first time Honor has worked with Choo, but it remains an unusual pairing in the smartphone market. Fashion-themed editions can draw attention, yet they typically appeal to a smaller audience.





Samsung has, in the past, collaborated with several brands for bespoke versions of their devices. An example of this was the Thom Browne version of the Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold, which featured the designer's signature gray, white, and red stripe aesthetic.









As to what we can expect from the Magic V Flip 2, leaked specifications suggest that will include a 5,500 mAh battery and support 80W wired charging. It is not expected to run on Qualcomm's top Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 considered more likely.





Samsung's clamshell foldables have led the market for several years, offering strong global sales and consistent software support. To compete, Honor will need to match its design work with competitive pricing, reliable performance, and good camera quality.





From a consumer perspective, the Jimmy Choo design adds a unique visual element, but its real test will be in daily use. Battery life, durability, and user experience will ultimately matter more than the phone's appearance if Honor hopes to make a lasting impact in the foldable market.