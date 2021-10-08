Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone 13 Pro + Unlimited plan

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone 13 Pro + Unlimited plan

 View
Apple Processors Display

Leakers claim no redesign for the iPhone SE 3, familiar display size and Touch ID

Rado Minkov
By
3
Leakers claim no redesign for the iPhone SE 3, familiar display size and Touch ID
According to unspecified "reliable" Chinese leakers quoted by the Japanese Apple blog Macotakara (via 9to5mac), the upcoming iPhone SE 3 is going to be nearly, if not fully identical to the current 2020 iPhone SE 2.

This would suggest that we should expect the same 4.7-inch LCD Retina display, same Touch ID sensor embedded in a circular home key and the same design with rounded corners and large bezels.

All that would position the iPhone SE 3 as Apple's budget current iPhone with the most outdated design, even if its internals are surely to get an upgrade. More specifically, the iPhone SE 3 is presumed to be getting the Apple A15 Bionic chip and either 4GB of RAM, or the same 3GB as the 2020 iPhone SE.



In contrast, all of Apple's new flagship 2021 iPhones use Face ID as opposed to Touch ID, and feature the flat-edge design Apple has now also applied to the current iPad Pro, 2021 iPad mini and 2020 iPad Air.

The iPhone SE 3 is rumored to be entering production in December of 2021 and get released in early 2022, possibly in the first quarter, for a price around $399.

You may also find interesting: Apple iPhone SE (2020) Review

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Apple iPhone SE (2020) specs
Apple iPhone SE (2020) specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
7.6
$399 Special Apple $290 Special Target $400 Special T-Mobile
View more offers
  • Display 4.7 inches 1334 x 750 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera) 7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A13 Bionic 3GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 1821 mAh
  • OS iOS 15.x

Latest News

The iPhone 13 still lacks these Android power user features, but why?
by Rado Minkov,  0
The iPhone 13 still lacks these Android power user features, but why?
The best Black Friday deals at T-Mobile
by Georgi Zarkov,  0
The best Black Friday deals at T-Mobile
Huge new discount puts the spotlight on the old Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Huge new discount puts the spotlight on the old Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch
You can now buy Amazon's best ever Fire TV stick
by Peter Kostadinov,  0
You can now buy Amazon's best ever Fire TV stick
Apple store is down (again) before today’s Apple Watch Series 7 pre-orders
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Apple store is down (again) before today’s Apple Watch Series 7 pre-orders
Samsung expecting a record-breaking third quarter of the year
by Mariyan Slavov,  1
Samsung expecting a record-breaking third quarter of the year
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless