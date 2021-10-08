Leakers claim no redesign for the iPhone SE 3, familiar display size and Touch ID

Leakers claim no redesign for the iPhone SE 3, familiar display size and Touch ID3
This would suggest that we should expect the same 4.7-inch LCD Retina display, same Touch ID sensor embedded in a circular home key and the same design with rounded corners and large bezels.
In contrast, all of Apple's new flagship 2021 iPhones use Face ID as opposed to Touch ID, and feature the flat-edge design Apple has now also applied to the current iPad Pro, 2021 iPad mini and 2020 iPad Air.
The iPhone SE 3 is rumored to be entering production in December of 2021 and get released in early 2022, possibly in the first quarter, for a price around $399.
