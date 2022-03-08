 iPhone SE (2022): What's in the box? - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S22 from US Mobile

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S22 from US Mobile

 View
Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Apple Articles

iPhone SE (2022): What's in the box?

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
iPhone SE (2022): What's in the box?
Apple just debuted the iPhone SE (2022) in its first event for this year. It comes with a new chipset and the same sturdier glass that covers the iPhone 13 on both the front and back side of the phone. Additionally, the new iPhone SE joins the 5G family of Apple devices.

That's enough about the details, though, you can find more in one of our other articles right here:


Now lets peek inside what's inside the new iPhone SE's box. Spoiler alert — not much...

What's in the iPhone SE (2022) box?


What's not in the iPhone SE (2022) box?


  • Power adapter
  • Headphones
  • Lightning to headphone jack adapter

As you can see, there is nothing surprising or special inside the iPhone SE (2022) box. Even though the iPhone SE has the appearance of the iPhone 8, a model from the times when Apple included chargers in the box, it sadly does not come with one.

Nevertheless, if you do happen to have a fast charger laying around, the iPhone SE (2022) can be charged at up to 18W, just like its predecessor.

Something that is different from the previous iPhone SE box, however, is the packaging itself. Apple has now gotten rid of the plastic wrap that used to envelope the whole thing. Additionally, Apple has now used recycled materials in the making of the box, much like with the ones it ships its other products in.

That being said, there is still the argument that excluding a charger from the box rather does more harm than good for the environment, in part negating the company's efforts in being eco-friendly.

If you are planning on buying the new iPhone SE, you will be able to place a pre-order starting this Friday, March 11 and it will be officially available for purchase on March 18.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Story timeline

This story is part of:

iPhone SE 3 leaks (22 updates)

Related phones

Apple iPhone SE (2022) specs
Apple iPhone SE (2022) specs
  • Display 4.7 inches 1334 x 750 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera) 7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS 15.x
FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

iPhone SE (2022) battery life: Everything you need to know
by Peter Kostadinov,  0
iPhone SE (2022) battery life: Everything you need to know
The best iPhone SE (2022) cases you can get right now
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
The best iPhone SE (2022) cases you can get right now
Apple's hot new iPhone SE and iPad Air are making an important 5G compromise
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Apple's hot new iPhone SE and iPad Air are making an important 5G compromise
Apple TV+ scores exclusive Friday Night Baseball games
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Apple TV+ scores exclusive Friday Night Baseball games
iPhone SE (2022) colors: Everything you need to know
by Peter Kostadinov,  0
iPhone SE (2022) colors: Everything you need to know
Apple combines two chips to create the M1 Ultra with 114 billion transistors
by Alan Friedman,  2
Apple combines two chips to create the M1 Ultra with 114 billion transistors
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless