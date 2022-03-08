Super-last-minute specs leak turns excitement for iPhone SE 3 up a notch

Apple's iPhone SE 3 is slated to be unveiled in a few hours , but leaks are still coming in. The latest rumor delivers mostly good but also one bad news about the forthcoming budget phone.





Leaker lanzuk , who has a decent but not exactly solid track record, has received intel from Taiwanese supply chain sources regarding the iPhone SE 3. He reiterates some of the features that were already expected , such as the handset will have the same 4.7-inches screen as the outgoing model and will be fueled by the homebrewed A15 Bionic chip that also powers the iPhone 13 line.





He also adds that the new model will have an improved camera system, which is also something we have been hearing for quite some time from trusted sources like Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.





It was previously assumed that the new model would have the same 1,821mAh battery as its predecessor, but battery life was nonetheless expected to get a boost because of the more efficient A15 chip.





lanzuk now says that the new model will have a bigger cell. Although he hasn't revealed the exact battery specs, he says the battery life has improved significantly compared to the iPhone SE 2 and this could help the new model become one of the best affordable flagships of the year.





He also adds that the phone will come with MagSafe support. An earlier report had said that even though the iPhone SE 3 would continue to feature wireless charging, it wouldn't have the MagSafe system that relies on magnets to attach compatible accessories such as wallets and center wireless charging mats.





The leaker also claims that the iPhone SE 3 will come with the ceramic shield glass that was introduced with iPhone 12. The material is a combination of glass and ceramic and is meant to protect the phone in case it's dropped accidentally.





He also says that Apple is bumping up the entry-level RAM allotment to 4GB from 3GB.





Lastly, today's rumor says that the base price will remain unchanged at $399, squashing reports that the third-generation model would start at around $300



