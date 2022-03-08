 Super-last-minute specs leak turns excitement for iPhone SE 3 up a notch - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone 13 from Mint Mobile

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone 13 from Mint Mobile

 View
Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
iOS Apple

Super-last-minute specs leak turns excitement for iPhone SE 3 up a notch

Anam Hamid
By
0
Super last minute specs leak turns excitement for iPhone SE 3 up a notch
Apple's iPhone SE 3 is slated to be unveiled in a few hours, but leaks are still coming in. The latest rumor delivers mostly good but also one bad news about the forthcoming budget phone.

Leaker lanzuk, who has a decent but not exactly solid track record, has received intel from Taiwanese supply chain sources regarding the iPhone SE 3. He reiterates some of the features that were already expected, such as the handset will have the same 4.7-inches screen as the outgoing model and will be fueled by the homebrewed A15 Bionic chip that also powers the iPhone 13 line. 

He also adds that the new model will have an improved camera system, which is also something we have been hearing for quite some time from trusted sources like Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. 

It was previously assumed that the new model would have the same 1,821mAh battery as its predecessor, but battery life was nonetheless expected to get a boost because of the more efficient A15 chip.

lanzuk now says that the new model will have a bigger cell. Although he hasn't revealed the exact battery specs, he says the battery life has improved significantly compared to the iPhone SE 2 and this could help the new model become one of the best affordable flagships of the year. 

He also adds that the phone will come with MagSafe support. An earlier report had said that even though the iPhone SE 3 would continue to feature wireless charging, it wouldn't have the MagSafe system that relies on magnets to attach compatible accessories such as wallets and center wireless charging mats.

The leaker also claims that the iPhone SE 3 will come with the ceramic shield glass that was introduced with iPhone 12. The material is a combination of glass and ceramic and is meant to protect the phone in case it's dropped accidentally. 

He also says that Apple is bumping up the entry-level RAM allotment to 4GB from 3GB.

Lastly, today's rumor says that the base price will remain unchanged at $399, squashing reports that the third-generation model would start at around $300

The iPhone SE 3 is expected to stick to its predecessor's design and will be formally revealed at today's Peek Performance event where Apple is also expected to announce its second iPad with the mighty M1 chip, new Macs, possibly a new monitor, and a new iPhone 13 color

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Story timeline

This story is part of:

iPhone SE 3 leaks (21 updates)

Related phones

Apple iPhone SE 3 specs
Apple iPhone SE 3 specs
  • Display 4.7 inches 1334 x 750 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera) 7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS 15.x
FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung's next-gen Galaxy Buds are likely set for an August 2022 Unpacked launch
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Samsung's next-gen Galaxy Buds are likely set for an August 2022 Unpacked launch
Google Pixel 6A launch delayed to July, along with Pixel Watch
by Doroteya Borisova,  1
Google Pixel 6A launch delayed to July, along with Pixel Watch
A 'very good' cellular Apple Watch Series 3 can be yours for a crazy low $100
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
A 'very good' cellular Apple Watch Series 3 can be yours for a crazy low $100
Apple's iPad Air 5 could be way more powerful than previously expected
by Adrian Diaconescu,  3
Apple's iPad Air 5 could be way more powerful than previously expected
These are the most popular eSports mobile games of 2021
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
These are the most popular eSports mobile games of 2021
Apex Legends is finally live on mobile but you probably won't be able to test it
by Mariyan Slavov,  2
Apex Legends is finally live on mobile but you probably won't be able to test it
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless